💉 Free flu & COVID shots in November before holidays

💉 Get flu & COVID shots now, before Thanksgiving

Cook County health officials are urging people to get vaccinated against flu, COVID-19, and RSV before holiday gatherings.

“It takes 2–3 weeks for these vaccines to give you the most protection, so now is the perfect time before Thanksgiving,” said Dr. Kiran Joshi from the Cook County Department of Public Health.

Current trends in suburban Cook County:

Flu activity is low , but ER visits and hospitalizations are higher than this time last year.

, but than this time last year. COVID-19 activity is minimal .

. RSV is at a low level, with kids 0–4 years especially affected.

Free vaccination clinics:

Who: People who are uninsured or on Medicaid , regardless of immigration status.

People who are , regardless of immigration status. What: Free flu and COVID-19 vaccines .

. When: Saturday clinics in November, 9 a.m.–2 p.m. , plus partner clinics during the week.

, plus partner clinics during the week. Where: Sites across suburban Cook County, including churches, libraries, and community groups.

Full schedule: Flu and COVID Vaccination Clinics – Cook County Department of Public Health.

Organizations can request to host a clinic via “Host a Vaccination Clinic – Cook County Department of Public Health.”