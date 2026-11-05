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Cook County
💰 Cook County 2023 property tax sale starts Dec. 15, 2026
4 days ago
💰 Cook County 2023 property tax sale dates & deadlines
Cook County will hold its Tax Year 2023 Annual Tax Sale online at www.cooktaxsale.com, starting 8:30 a.m. on December 15, 2026. Bidding runs 8:30 a.m.–5:00 p.m. each sale day.
Sale schedule by township
- Dec 15, 2026: Vol. 001–147 – Barrington, Berwyn, Bloom, Bremen, Calumet, Cicero, Elk Grove, Evanston, Hanover, Lemont, Leyden, Lyons, Maine, New Trier, Niles, Northfield, Norwood Park, Oak Park, Orland
- Dec 16, 2026: Vol. 148–270 – Palatine, Palos, Proviso, Rich, River Forest, Riverside, Schaumburg, Stickney, Thornton, Wheeling, Worth, Hyde Park
- Dec 17, 2026: Vol. 271–464 – Hyde Park, Jefferson, Lake
- Dec 18, 2026: Vol. 465–601 – Lake, Lake View, North Chicago, Rogers Park, South Chicago, West Chicago
- Dec 21, 2026: Re-offer
Key details:
- Properties are included for delinquent 2023 taxes and/or special assessments.
- Lists of eligible properties will be in community newspapers Nov 4–5, 2026 and searchable by PIN on the Treasurer’s site.
- Electronic delinquency lists are sold at www.cooktaxsale.com: $250 each for general tax or special assessment lists; $100 for weekly removal updates.
- The sale is internet-based, but final bids must be placed from computers in Room 112, Cook County Treasurer’s Office, 118 N. Clark St., Chicago.
- Registration for tax buyers: online at www.cooktaxsale.com from Nov 6–Dec 4, 2026; collateral deposit and registration must be completed by 5:00 p.m. (Chicago time) on Dec 4, 2026.
- Properties are sold “AS IS”; buyers are responsible for all due diligence.
Full rules will be posted at www.cooktaxsale.com on November 6, 2026.
More Info: Cook County Treasurer's Office - Chicago, Illinois
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