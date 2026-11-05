💰 Cook County 2023 property tax sale starts Dec. 15, 2026

💰 Cook County 2023 property tax sale dates & deadlines

Cook County will hold its Tax Year 2023 Annual Tax Sale online at www.cooktaxsale.com, starting 8:30 a.m. on December 15, 2026. Bidding runs 8:30 a.m.–5:00 p.m. each sale day.

Sale schedule by township

Dec 15, 2026 : Vol. 001–147 – Barrington, Berwyn, Bloom, Bremen, Calumet, Cicero, Elk Grove, Evanston, Hanover, Lemont, Leyden, Lyons, Maine, New Trier, Niles, Northfield, Norwood Park, Oak Park, Orland

: Vol. 001–147 – Dec 16, 2026 : Vol. 148–270 – Palatine, Palos, Proviso, Rich, River Forest, Riverside, Schaumburg, Stickney, Thornton, Wheeling, Worth, Hyde Park

: Vol. 148–270 – Dec 17, 2026 : Vol. 271–464 – Hyde Park, Jefferson, Lake

: Vol. 271–464 – Dec 18, 2026 : Vol. 465–601 – Lake, Lake View, North Chicago, Rogers Park, South Chicago, West Chicago

: Vol. 465–601 – Dec 21, 2026: Re-offer

Key details:

Properties are included for delinquent 2023 taxes and/or special assessments .

. Lists of eligible properties will be in community newspapers Nov 4–5, 2026 and searchable by PIN on the Treasurer’s site.

and searchable by on the Treasurer’s site. Electronic delinquency lists are sold at www.cooktaxsale.com : $250 each for general tax or special assessment lists; $100 for weekly removal updates.

: each for general tax or special assessment lists; for weekly removal updates. The sale is internet-based, but final bids must be placed from computers in Room 112 , Cook County Treasurer’s Office, 118 N. Clark St., Chicago .

, Cook County Treasurer’s Office, . Registration for tax buyers: online at www.cooktaxsale.com from Nov 6–Dec 4, 2026 ; collateral deposit and registration must be completed by 5:00 p.m. (Chicago time) on Dec 4, 2026 .

online at from ; collateral deposit and registration must be completed by . Properties are sold “AS IS”; buyers are responsible for all due diligence.

Full rules will be posted at www.cooktaxsale.com on November 6, 2026.