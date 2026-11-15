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Conyers
🏭 Several Manufacturing & Maintenance Jobs in Conyers, GA
5 days ago
Conyers manufacturing is busy right now, especially at Pratt Industries. If you like hands-on work, steady hours, and room to move up, this week has some solid options.
Production Utility – 3rd Shift
- Employer: Pratt Industries
- Location: Conyers, GA
- Type: Full-time, 3rd shift
- Pay: Not listed
You’ll support production machines with setup, operation, cleanup, and basic checks. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, can lift up to 50 lbs, and want to learn multiple machines.
Machine Operator – 3rd Shift
- Employer: Pratt Industries
- Location: Conyers, GA
- Type: Full-time, 3rd shift
- Pay: Not listed
Run converted paper machines, use touch-screen controls, and handle quality checks and packing. Great for someone with basic mechanical skills and at least 6 months in manufacturing.
Machine Operator – 1st Shift
- Employer: Pratt Industries
- Location: Conyers, GA
- Type: Full-time, 1st shift
- Pay: Not listed
Similar to the 3rd shift role but on days—set up machines, monitor quality, and keep production moving. Good if you want a daytime schedule with overtime potential.
Assistant Operator – 1st Shift
- Employer: Pratt Industries
- Location: Conyers, GA
- Type: Full-time, 1st shift
- Pay: Not listed
Support the Machine Operator with setup, running, and cleaning equipment. Nice perk stack: paid holidays from day one, insurance within one month, 401(k) at 3 months, vacation at 6 months, tuition reimbursement and paid parental leave at 12 months.
Manufacturing Maintenance Mechanic – 2nd or 3rd Shift
- Employer: Pratt Industries
- Location: Conyers, GA (Conyers Millugator)
- Type: Full-time, 2nd or 3rd shift
- Pay: Based on experience
Maintain and troubleshoot production machinery, drives, PLCs, hydraulics, and pneumatics. Comes with a strong benefits package, growth opportunities, and wellness incentives if you’ve got at least 1 year of maintenance experience.
Machine Helper – 2nd Shift
- Employer: Pratt Industries
- Location: Conyers, GA (Millugator)
- Type: Full-time, 2nd shift
- Pay: $18/hour + shift differential
Entry-level role focused on loading materials, stacking finished product, and keeping the area clean. Solid benefits (health, vision, dental, 401(k), PTO, parental leave) and a clear path to move up on the machine crew.
Quality Supervisor
- Employer: Pratt Industries
- Location: Conyers, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Lead plant quality systems and continuous improvement, handle customer complaints, and drive “right first time” production. Best for someone with a degree in manufacturing/engineering/logistics and experience in quality or plant leadership.
If one of these feels close, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still hiring.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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