Conyers manufacturing is busy right now, especially at Pratt Industries. If you like hands-on work, steady hours, and room to move up, this week has some solid options.

Employer: Pratt Industries

Pratt Industries Location: Conyers, GA

Conyers, GA Type: Full-time, 3rd shift

Pay: Not listed

You’ll support production machines with setup, operation, cleanup, and basic checks. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, can lift up to 50 lbs, and want to learn multiple machines.

Employer: Pratt Industries

Pratt Industries Location: Conyers, GA

Conyers, GA Type: Full-time, 3rd shift

Pay: Not listed

Run converted paper machines, use touch-screen controls, and handle quality checks and packing. Great for someone with basic mechanical skills and at least 6 months in manufacturing.

Employer: Pratt Industries

Pratt Industries Location: Conyers, GA

Conyers, GA Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Pay: Not listed

Similar to the 3rd shift role but on days—set up machines, monitor quality, and keep production moving. Good if you want a daytime schedule with overtime potential.

Employer: Pratt Industries

Pratt Industries Location: Conyers, GA

Conyers, GA Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Pay: Not listed

Support the Machine Operator with setup, running, and cleaning equipment. Nice perk stack: paid holidays from day one, insurance within one month, 401(k) at 3 months, vacation at 6 months, tuition reimbursement and paid parental leave at 12 months.

Employer: Pratt Industries

Pratt Industries Location: Conyers, GA (Conyers Millugator)

Conyers, GA (Conyers Millugator) Type: Full-time, 2nd or 3rd shift

Pay: Based on experience

Maintain and troubleshoot production machinery, drives, PLCs, hydraulics, and pneumatics. Comes with a strong benefits package, growth opportunities, and wellness incentives if you’ve got at least 1 year of maintenance experience.

Employer: Pratt Industries

Pratt Industries Location: Conyers, GA (Millugator)

Conyers, GA (Millugator) Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

Pay: $18/hour + shift differential

Entry-level role focused on loading materials, stacking finished product, and keeping the area clean. Solid benefits (health, vision, dental, 401(k), PTO, parental leave) and a clear path to move up on the machine crew.

Employer: Pratt Industries

Pratt Industries Location: Conyers, GA

Conyers, GA Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Lead plant quality systems and continuous improvement, handle customer complaints, and drive “right first time” production. Best for someone with a degree in manufacturing/engineering/logistics and experience in quality or plant leadership.

If one of these feels close, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.