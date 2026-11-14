Conyers has a steady flow of school jobs right now, from public schools to small private academies. If you’re in education and live nearby, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Rockdale County Public Schools

Rockdale County Public Schools Location: Conyers, GA (Central Office, K–12 schools TBD)

(Central Office, K–12 schools TBD) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work across K–12 to support students with learning and behavior needs, and enjoy a hybrid work schedule. Requires a valid GA School Psychology certificate and Ed.S. in Psychology (Ph.D. preferred).

Employer: Rockdale County Public Schools

Rockdale County Public Schools Location: Rockdale County High School, Conyers, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Teach high school math with a focus on Algebra at Rockdale County High. You’ll need Mathematics 9–12 certification through the Georgia PSC.

Employer: Hills Academy

Location: Conyers, GA

Type: Part-time, in-person

Pay: From $35/hour (about $175 per day)

Teach World History in a small, Christian college-prep school with a block schedule: Tuesdays, Thursdays, and 2nd & 4th Fridays, 10 AM–3 PM. Great fit if you like tight-knit classes and want a steady part-time role.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, check the details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.