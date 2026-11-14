Conyers healthcare is buzzing right now, especially for night-shift hospital roles and travel nurses. If you like Med-Surg or want to grow in patient care or imaging, there’s a nice mix of options here.

Employer: White Glove Placement, Inc.

White Glove Placement, Inc. Location: Conyers, GA

Type: Travel nursing contract, 3x12 nights , 20 weeks

Travel nursing contract, , Pay: Estimated $1,767–$1,823 gross per week

This Med-Surg travel RN role comes with weekly pay, health benefits for eligible staff, and strong recruiter support at a leading local facility. Great fit if you have 2+ years RN experience and want to build your travel resume while earning solid weekly income.

Employer: Slate Healthcare, LLC

Slate Healthcare, LLC Location: Conyers, GA

Type: Travel/contract, 3x12 nights , 20 weeks

Travel/contract, , Pay: About $1,866 per week

This Med-Surg RN contract guarantees 36 hours/week with weekly pay and full benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401k). Ideal if you want steady night-shift hours plus travel-style perks in a community setting.

Employer: Voyage Health

Voyage Health Location: Conyers, GA

Type: Travel/contract, 3x12 nights , 20 weeks

Travel/contract, , Pay: $1,669–$1,756 per week

Another Med-Surg travel option with solid weekly pay and a quick start. Best for RNs with 2+ years recent Med-Surg experience who want to stack travel contracts and keep income flowing.

Employer: Cherry Hill Free Clinic

Location: Conyers, GA

Type: Full-time

Lead role for an experienced radiology tech who can handle advanced imaging and mentor others. You’ll oversee image quality, safety, and workflow while working closely with radiologists and clinical teams.

Employer: Piedmont Rockdale Hospital

Location: Conyers, GA

Type: Full-time, nights

Entry-friendly Med-Surg tech role under RN supervision, caring for patients across the lifespan. Good step if you have a HS diploma/GED and BLS and want to get hospital experience with a large Georgia health system.

If any of these feel close to what you want, click through, skim the full details, and apply while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.