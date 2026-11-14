📢 Donate or apply for Conyers “Shop with a Cop” 2026

The Conyers Police Department is getting ready for its 19th Annual Shop with a Cop (SWAC) on Saturday, December 12, 2026 at Conyers Walmart.

SWAC pairs local law enforcement officers with children from families facing financial hardship to shop for Christmas gifts.

Who can apply for kids:

Must be in kindergarten–5th grade

Must be enrolled in Rockdale County Public Schools

Families will go through a screening process and will be contacted if accepted

and will be contacted if accepted Application deadline: Friday, December 4

How you can help: