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Conyers
📢 Help kids through Conyers 2026 Shop with a Cop
2 days ago
📢 Donate or apply for Conyers “Shop with a Cop” 2026
The Conyers Police Department is getting ready for its 19th Annual Shop with a Cop (SWAC) on Saturday, December 12, 2026 at Conyers Walmart.
SWAC pairs local law enforcement officers with children from families facing financial hardship to shop for Christmas gifts.
Who can apply for kids:
- Must be in kindergarten–5th grade
- Must be enrolled in Rockdale County Public Schools
- Families will go through a screening process and will be contacted if accepted
- Application deadline: Friday, December 4
How you can help:
- Volunteer or donate items for goodie bags or breakfast – contact Lt. Kayla Hinds at 678-374-5648
- Give financial support:
- Cash or checks (payable to City of Conyers SWAC)
- Walmart gift cards
- Drop off donations at: Conyers Police Department, 1194 Scott Street, Conyers, GA 30012.
More Info: Conyers Police Accepting Donations for Shop with a...
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