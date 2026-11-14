Conyers is busy right now with supply chain and logistics hiring, especially in manufacturing and state government. If you’ve got buying, sourcing, or procurement skills, this is a good moment to look.

Employer: State of Georgia – Department of Driver Services

State of Georgia – Department of Driver Services Location: Conyers, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Based on experience (plus robust state benefits)

Support statewide operations by handling purchasing for merchandise, supplies, equipment, and services. This role is great if you have procurement experience, want strong benefits, retirement, paid holidays, and loan forgiveness eligibility, and like working with vendors and internal teams.

Employer: Hillphoenix (Dover Food Retail)

Location: Conyers, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (eligible for discretionary bonus)

Order raw materials and supplies to keep production running on time, using ERP systems and Excel to manage demand, inventory, and supplier performance. Good fit if you have 2+ years purchasing experience, like a manufacturing environment, and want benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and paid holidays.

Employer: Acuity Inc.

Location: Conyers, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead strategic sourcing projects across direct materials, from spend analysis and RFx events to supplier negotiations and cost savings. Ideal if you’re bilingual (English/Spanish), have 3+ years sourcing experience, strong Excel and data skills, and want to work closely with engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain teams.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—employers often hire for related roles once they see strong candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.