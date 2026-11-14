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🚌 Conyers, GA Transportation Jobs – Multiple Local Driving Roles
Conyers has some solid driving jobs right now, from local CDL work to auto parts delivery. If you like being on the road and home most nights, these are worth a look.
Commercial Driver – Full Time
- Employer: AutoZone
- Location: Conyers, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Drive company vehicles to deliver auto parts, help customers in the store, and keep routes running on time. No CDL required, but you’ll need a valid driver’s license, basic auto parts knowledge, and a flexible schedule (mornings, nights, weekends).
CDL Company Driver – Local Home Daily
- Employer: CONCRETE SUPPLY CO.
- Location: Conyers, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Local CDL driving with home daily routes and full company benefits. You’ll run late-model Peterbilt, Kenworth, and Western Star trucks, get steady work, and share in company success through their 100% employee-owned ESOP plus 401(k) match and safety bonuses.
Store Driver
- Employer: Advance Auto Parts
- Location: Conyers, GA
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Part-time role delivering parts to pro customers, picking up returns, and helping in the store. Good fit if you like light sales and customer service, can lift up to 50 lbs regularly, and have a clean, valid driver’s license.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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