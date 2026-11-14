Conyers has some solid driving jobs right now, from local CDL work to auto parts delivery. If you like being on the road and home most nights, these are worth a look.

Employer: AutoZone

AutoZone Location: Conyers, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Drive company vehicles to deliver auto parts, help customers in the store, and keep routes running on time. No CDL required, but you’ll need a valid driver’s license, basic auto parts knowledge, and a flexible schedule (mornings, nights, weekends).

Employer: CONCRETE SUPPLY CO.

Location: Conyers, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Local CDL driving with home daily routes and full company benefits. You’ll run late-model Peterbilt, Kenworth, and Western Star trucks, get steady work, and share in company success through their 100% employee-owned ESOP plus 401(k) match and safety bonuses.

Employer: Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts Location: Conyers, GA

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Part-time role delivering parts to pro customers, picking up returns, and helping in the store. Good fit if you like light sales and customer service, can lift up to 50 lbs regularly, and have a clean, valid driver’s license.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.