Conyers has a solid mix of sales roles right now, from local field work to national B2B accounts. If you like building relationships and closing deals, these are worth a look.

Employer: Active Pest Control (Rentokil family)

Active Pest Control (Rentokil family) Location: Conyers, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Sell residential pest control services as the face of a national brand in your local community. Benefits start day 1, company vehicle and gas card provided, plus training, growth paths, and performance incentives.

Employer: AllSearch Recruiting (for an established packaging company)

(for an established packaging company) Location: Conyers, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Base $75K–$84K/year + commission/bonus

B2B packaging sales role focused on new business and account growth across national markets. Great fit if you have 3+ years in sales or account management and want strong pay, medical/dental/vision, PTO, holidays, and 401(k).

Employer: Acuity Inc.

Location: Conyers, GA (Atlanta-based company)

(Atlanta-based company) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

High-impact, relationship-driven role selling architectural lighting and tech solutions through the design community. You’ll work with architects and designers, travel 40–60%, and help shape specs on large, design-forward projects.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there’s more detail on the company page and related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.