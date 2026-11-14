Conyers’ manufacturing scene is steady and hiring, with options from hands-on floor work to leadership roles. If you like making things, solving problems, and staying busy, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Cellofoam North America Inc.

Cellofoam North America Inc. Location: Conyers, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead quality across multiple plants, build ISO 9000 programs, and run audits to keep products and processes on point. Good fit if you know manufacturing, like solving quality issues, and are comfortable training teams and working with data.

Employer: Lewisburg Container / Pratt Retail Specialties

Location: Conyers, GA (1571 HWY 138 NE, 30013)

Type: Full-time, 3rd shift

Salary: Not listed

Oversee 3rd-shift plant operations, manage a team of 3–30 employees, and drive safety, quality, and output. Great for someone with manufacturing experience who likes being on the floor, coaching people, and improving processes.

Employer: Hillphoenix / Dover Food Retail

Location: Conyers, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role insulating copper and steel lines for refrigeration systems using spec sheets and basic tools. Good entry point if you have a high school diploma, like detailed work with your hands, and want benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and paid holidays.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.