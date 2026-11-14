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🏭 Several Manufacturing & Production Jobs Around Conyers, GA
Conyers’ manufacturing scene is steady and hiring, with options from hands-on floor work to leadership roles. If you like making things, solving problems, and staying busy, these openings are worth a look.
QUALITY MANAGER
- Employer: Cellofoam North America Inc.
- Location: Conyers, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead quality across multiple plants, build ISO 9000 programs, and run audits to keep products and processes on point. Good fit if you know manufacturing, like solving quality issues, and are comfortable training teams and working with data.
Production Supervisor - 3rd Shift
- Employer: Lewisburg Container / Pratt Retail Specialties
- Location: Conyers, GA (1571 HWY 138 NE, 30013)
- Type: Full-time, 3rd shift
- Salary: Not listed
Oversee 3rd-shift plant operations, manage a team of 3–30 employees, and drive safety, quality, and output. Great for someone with manufacturing experience who likes being on the floor, coaching people, and improving processes.
Insulator
- Employer: Hillphoenix / Dover Food Retail
- Location: Conyers, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on role insulating copper and steel lines for refrigeration systems using spec sheets and basic tools. Good entry point if you have a high school diploma, like detailed work with your hands, and want benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and paid holidays.
If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company often has more openings nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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