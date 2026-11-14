Conyers retail is busy right now—stores are hiring and looking for friendly faces who like a fast pace and helping customers.

Here are several solid customer service and retail roles open in Conyers, GA right now:

Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market Location: Conyers, GA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive (exact rate not listed)

Lead the front-end team at a popular grocery store focused on healthy food. You’ll supervise cashiers, handle customer issues, help with hiring and training, and keep the front of the store running smoothly. Perks include DailyPay access, 15% store discount, 401(k) with match, paid time off, and a wide range of health and family benefits if eligible.

Employer: HomeGoods (TJX Companies)

Location: 1550 Dogwood Drive, Conyers, GA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $13.25–$13.75 per hour starting range

Great fit if you like staying active and keeping things organized. You’ll help customers on the sales floor, ring up purchases, stock and straighten merchandise, and keep the store clean. Comes with a store discount, access to 401(k), and a long list of potential benefits (health, paid time off, parental leave, and more) based on hours and service.

Employer: HomeGoods (TJX Companies)

Location: 1550 Dogwood Drive, Conyers, GA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $14.25–$14.75 per hour starting range

If you like leading a small team and working behind the scenes, this one’s for you. You’ll organize truck deliveries, coach associates on processing and merchandising, keep the backroom clean and safe, and help move product to the sales floor quickly. Includes store discount and access to a strong benefits package for eligible full-time staff.

If something here looks close to what you want, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.