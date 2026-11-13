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Conyers
🏥 Conyers, GA Healthcare Jobs: Multiple High-Paying Roles
4 days ago
Conyers’ healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options for nurses and pharmacists right now. If you’re licensed and ready to work, there are several full-time roles worth a look.
Registered Nurse (RN) – Rosaires Care
- Employer: Rosaires Care
- Location: Conyers, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Provide high-quality, patient-centered care while working with an interdisciplinary team. Good fit if you like direct patient care, care planning, and close communication with families and other clinicians.
Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) – Live Well Homecare
- Employer: Live Well Homecare
- Location: Conyers, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on nursing role with direct patient care, meds, vitals, and helping with procedures. You’ll work closely with RNs, physicians, and allied health staff in a team-based setting.
District Support Pharmacist – CVS Health
- Employer: CVS Health
- Location: Conyers, GA (district travel required)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay Range: $60.00 – $76.00/hour + potential bonus/short-term incentives
- Anticipated application window closes: 01/11/2027
Float pharmacist role covering stores across the district, stepping in as Pharmacy Manager proxy when needed. Strong option if you like variety, clinical work (dispensing, counseling, immunizations), and don’t mind travel between locations.
RN Registered Nurse – Home Health (Optum/Amedisys)
- Employer: Optum / Amedisys
- Location: Conyers, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Sign-on Bonus: $10,000 for external candidates
- Pay Range: $75,450 – $113,174 annual total cash target pay
- Hourly: $36.27 – $54.41
- Per visit point: $43.53 – $65.29
Home health Nurse Case Manager role, seeing patients where they’re most comfortable—at home. Great if you enjoy autonomy, patient education, and building long-term relationships while coordinating care across the team.
If any of these feel close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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