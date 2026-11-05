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🏥 Conyers, GA Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings Right Now
Conyers healthcare is busy and hiring. If you’re in medical care and want steady work close to home, these roles are worth a look.
Patient Care Tech - MedSurg, Nights
- Employer: Piedmont HealthCare (Piedmont Rockdale Hospital)
- Location: Conyers, GA
- Type: Full-time, Nights
- Salary: Not listed
Work on a MedSurg unit under licensed clinical staff, caring for patients from birth through adulthood. Great fit if you’re new to healthcare or building experience—no experience required, just BCLS on hire; CNA or Patient Care Tech certification is a plus.
Physician – Obstetrics and Gynecology
- Employer: CompHealth (recruiting for a private practice)
- Location: Conyers, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8 am – 4 pm, shared call about every 3 weeks
- Salary: Not listed (CompHealth helps negotiate)
Join a well-established private OB/GYN practice with two nearby locations and a comprehensive in-office surgical suite (including robotic and minimally invasive options). Comes with full medical, vision, and dental for you and your family, 401(k) with match and profit sharing, and a partnership track for board-eligible or board-certified physicians.
LPN – Bowel & Bladder Treatment (Evening Visits)
- Employer: Heartify In Home Care LLC
- Location: Conyers, GA 30094
- Type: 1099 Independent Contractor, In-home care
- Pay: $80 per 1-hour visit, about $400/week for 5 visits
- Schedule: 1-hour visits, 5 days per week, flexible timing
Provide bowel and bladder treatments and catheter-related care for a veteran in their home. Ideal if you’re an experienced Georgia LPN looking for a steady, low-hour side assignment with flexible scheduling and ongoing work.
If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—local spots like these don’t stay open long.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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