🏥 Conyers, GA Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings Right Now

Conyers healthcare is busy and hiring. If you’re in medical care and want steady work close to home, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Piedmont HealthCare (Piedmont Rockdale Hospital)

Piedmont HealthCare (Piedmont Rockdale Hospital) Location: Conyers, GA

Type: Full-time, Nights

Salary: Not listed

Work on a MedSurg unit under licensed clinical staff, caring for patients from birth through adulthood. Great fit if you’re new to healthcare or building experience—no experience required, just BCLS on hire; CNA or Patient Care Tech certification is a plus.

Employer: CompHealth (recruiting for a private practice)

(recruiting for a private practice) Location: Conyers, GA

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8 am – 4 pm , shared call about every 3 weeks

Monday–Friday, , shared call about every 3 weeks Salary: Not listed (CompHealth helps negotiate)

Join a well-established private OB/GYN practice with two nearby locations and a comprehensive in-office surgical suite (including robotic and minimally invasive options). Comes with full medical, vision, and dental for you and your family, 401(k) with match and profit sharing, and a partnership track for board-eligible or board-certified physicians.

Employer: Heartify In Home Care LLC

Location: Conyers, GA 30094

Type: 1099 Independent Contractor, In-home care

Pay: $80 per 1-hour visit , about $400/week for 5 visits

, about for 5 visits Schedule: 1-hour visits, 5 days per week, flexible timing

Provide bowel and bladder treatments and catheter-related care for a veteran in their home. Ideal if you’re an experienced Georgia LPN looking for a steady, low-hour side assignment with flexible scheduling and ongoing work.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—local spots like these don’t stay open long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.