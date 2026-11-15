Looking for a new feline friend in Conway? These sweet kittens are waiting at Horry County Animal Care Center for a safe, loving home.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Color: Mostly black

Mostly black Shelter: Horry County Animal Care Center

Phone: (843) 915-5172

Duchess is a tiny black beauty looking for a family to grow up with. As a young kitten, she’ll need gentle guidance, playtime, and lots of love.

👉 Meet Duchess and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Color: Brown or chocolate

Brown or chocolate Shelter: Horry County Animal Care Center

Phone: (843) 915-5172

Hank is a handsome brown/chocolate kitten who’s ready to leave the shelter life behind. He’ll thrive with a family who can give him toys, patience, and a cozy spot to nap.

👉 Meet Hank and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Color: Brown or chocolate

Brown or chocolate Shelter: Horry County Animal Care Center

Phone: (843) 915-5172

Chuck is a fluffy medium-haired kitten with a rich brown/chocolate coat. He’s young, curious, and ready to bond with a person or family of his own.

👉 Meet Chuck and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re interested in any of these kittens, please call Horry County Animal Care Center at (843) 915-5172 or visit their online listings to start the adoption process. Sharing this post can also help these little ones find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.