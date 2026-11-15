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🐱 Playful Kittens Ready for Adoption in Conway, South Carolina
Looking for a new feline friend in Conway? These sweet kittens are waiting at Horry County Animal Care Center for a safe, loving home.
Duchess
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly black
- Shelter: Horry County Animal Care Center
- Phone: (843) 915-5172
Duchess is a tiny black beauty looking for a family to grow up with. As a young kitten, she’ll need gentle guidance, playtime, and lots of love.
👉 Meet Duchess and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Hank
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown or chocolate
- Shelter: Horry County Animal Care Center
- Phone: (843) 915-5172
Hank is a handsome brown/chocolate kitten who’s ready to leave the shelter life behind. He’ll thrive with a family who can give him toys, patience, and a cozy spot to nap.
👉 Meet Hank and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Chuck
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown or chocolate
- Shelter: Horry County Animal Care Center
- Phone: (843) 915-5172
Chuck is a fluffy medium-haired kitten with a rich brown/chocolate coat. He’s young, curious, and ready to bond with a person or family of his own.
👉 Meet Chuck and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re interested in any of these kittens, please call Horry County Animal Care Center at (843) 915-5172 or visit their online listings to start the adoption process. Sharing this post can also help these little ones find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.