Conway’s schools and colleges are busy hiring, especially in roles that support student success and special education. If you’re in education and thinking about a change, this is a good moment to look around.

Employer: Charter Schools USA

Charter Schools USA Location: Conway, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Special education teaching role focused on IEPs, inclusion support, and close work with families and general ed teachers. Good fit if you’re state-certified in Special Education with 3+ years of teaching and want to be part of a mission-driven charter network.

Employer: Charter Schools USA

Charter Schools USA Location: Conway, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead psychological assessments, IEP input, and MTSS work while supporting students’ social, emotional, and academic needs. Requires a valid South Carolina teaching certificate in School Psychology and strong skills in data-driven decision making.

Employer: Coastal Carolina University – Department of Nursing and Health Sciences

– Department of Nursing and Health Sciences Location: Conway, SC

Type: Listed as PFAC faculty; 9-month appointment (posting notes full-time basis)

Listed as PFAC faculty; (posting notes full-time basis) Salary: Not listed

Not listed Start Date: January 2027 (review of applications begins immediately and continues until filled)

(review of applications begins immediately and continues until filled) Apply at: https://jobs.coastal.edu/postings/123079

Coordinate clinical sites and nursing labs, manage equipment and supplies, and teach in clinical/simulation settings. You’ll need at least a master’s in nursing, unencumbered RN license (SC or Compact), and 2+ years of clinical experience.

Employer: Charter Schools USA

Charter Schools USA Location: Conway, SC, US

Type: Likely full-time, school-based leadership

Likely Salary: Not listed

Campus leadership role overseeing student discipline, safety, schedules, electives, and after-school programs, while supporting the principal and teachers. Ideal if you have teaching experience, a master’s and/or leadership certification (preferred), and enjoy coaching teachers and working closely with families.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on grade levels, schedules, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.