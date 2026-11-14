Conway’s retail scene is busy right now, with grocery, dollar, and campus stores all hiring. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Food Lion

Food Lion Location: Conway, SC (2290 Hwy 501 East)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the front end at a busy grocery store—self-checkout, service desk, and online orders. You’ll hire and train cashiers, manage schedules, handle store funds, and drive customer service while helping hit sales and budget goals.

Employer: Barnes & Noble Education, Inc.

Location: Conway, SC (HGTC Conway Campus)

Type: Temporary, up to ~90 days, flexible hours

Salary: Not listed

Great fit if you want short-term work in a college setting. Help students find books and gear, run the register, stock shelves, and keep the store neat—plus employee discounts and DailyPay access for hourly staff.

Employer: Family Dollar

Location: 3320 4th Ave, Conway, SC 29527

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Support the Store Manager with daily operations, opening/closing, cash handling, and supervising associates. You’ll help with merchandising, stocking, and keeping the store clean, with access to benefits like insurance, retirement plans, and educational assistance.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—retail managers often hire fast when they see a good fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.