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🛒 Conway, SC Retail Jobs: Multiple Customer Service Roles Open
Conway’s retail scene is busy right now, with grocery, dollar, and campus stores all hiring. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, these are worth a look.
FT Assistant Manager Customer Service
- Employer: Food Lion
- Location: Conway, SC (2290 Hwy 501 East)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead the front end at a busy grocery store—self-checkout, service desk, and online orders. You’ll hire and train cashiers, manage schedules, handle store funds, and drive customer service while helping hit sales and budget goals.
HGTC Campus Store Team Member – Conway Campus (Temporary)
- Employer: Barnes & Noble Education, Inc.
- Location: Conway, SC (HGTC Conway Campus)
- Type: Temporary, up to ~90 days, flexible hours
- Salary: Not listed
Great fit if you want short-term work in a college setting. Help students find books and gear, run the register, stock shelves, and keep the store neat—plus employee discounts and DailyPay access for hourly staff.
Assistant Manager I
- Employer: Family Dollar
- Location: 3320 4th Ave, Conway, SC 29527
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Support the Store Manager with daily operations, opening/closing, cash handling, and supervising associates. You’ll help with merchandising, stocking, and keeping the store clean, with access to benefits like insurance, retirement plans, and educational assistance.
If something here looks close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—retail managers often hire fast when they see a good fit.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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