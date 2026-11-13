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📋 Conway, SC Admin Jobs with Multiple Office Roles Hiring
Conway’s office scene is busy right now—great time to land a steady front-desk or admin role with room to grow.
Office Administrator – TRP Infrastructure Services
- Employer: TRP Infrastructure Services
- Location: Conway, SC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Handles high-level office support: calendars, HR and payroll help, document control, purchasing, and basic finance tasks. Good fit if you have 3–5 years of office admin experience, strong Microsoft Office skills, and want solid benefits (health, dental, vision, life, disability, 401k).
Patient Care Coordinator – BenchMark Physical Therapy
- Employer: BenchMark Physical Therapy (Upstream Rehabilitation)
- Location: Conway, SC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Front-desk role in a physical therapy clinic: greeting patients, scheduling, verifying insurance, and taking payments. Entry-level office job with strong customer service focus and solid benefits (medical, dental, vision, 3 weeks PTO, holidays, 401k + match, charity day).
Assistant Scale Clerk – Canfor
- Employer: Canfor (Conway Plant – CSP Services)
- Location: Conway, SC
- Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday
- Salary: Hourly, varies by position/shift (exact rate not listed)
Office-style role at a sawmill weighing trucks, recording product info, and handling shipping/receiving paperwork. Good for someone detail-oriented who’s comfortable on their feet and wants a steady weekday schedule with a large, stable employer.
Administrative Assistant – DSEK
- Employer: DSEK
- Location: Conway, SC
- Type: In-person (employment type not clearly stated)
- Salary: $23.75 – $28.60 per hour
Classic office admin role: greeting visitors, answering multi-line phones, data entry, filing, and working in Microsoft Office and QuickBooks. Strong pay for Conway plus 401(k) and dental insurance if you’re organized and like keeping an office running smoothly.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and similar roles nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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