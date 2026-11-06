🔧 Conway SC Maintenance & Housekeeping Jobs – Several Openings

Conway’s hospitality spots are busy and looking for reliable help to keep things running and looking sharp. If you like fixing, cleaning, and staying active on the job, these are worth a look.

Employer: EOS Hospitality / Sun Outdoors Myrtle Beach

EOS Hospitality / Location: Conway, SC

Conway, SC Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Hands-on role keeping a resort’s buildings, pools, and equipment in good shape. You’ll work on electrical, plumbing, HVAC, and mechanical systems, do preventive maintenance, and respond to guest requests. Includes paid sick time and discounted travel benefits; schedule can include mornings, evenings, weekends, and holidays.

Employer: Budget Inn Motel

Location: Conway, SC

Conway, SC Type: Full-time

Pay: $10.00–$12.00 per hour, about 36 hours/week

Active job doing room cleaning, laundry, and floor care so guests have a clean, comfortable stay. You’ll need housekeeping experience, must know how to do laundry, be willing to work holidays, and have reliable transportation.

If something here fits you, apply soon and don’t be shy about sharing this with a friend who’s looking.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.