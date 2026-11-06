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🐶 Gentle, Loyal Dogs Waiting for Adoption in Conway, SC
Looking for a calm, loving dog to join your family in Conway, SC? These adoptable pups at Horry County Animal Care Center are hoping for a cozy home and a soft bed.
Jazz
- Breed: Terrier mix (medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with white
- Shelter: Horry County Animal Care Center
- Phone: (843) 915-5172
About Jazz:
Jazz is a gentle, shy Terrier mix whose sweet side comes out once she feels safe. She walks nicely on a leash and enjoys calm, well-mannered walks. Jazz does well with other dogs and is often seen happily wagging her tail around them. Her quiet, calm nature makes her a lovely match for someone wanting a peaceful companion.
👉 Meet Jazz and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Cole
- Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Shelter: Horry County Animal Care Center
- Phone: (843) 915-5172
About Cole:
Cole is a sweet, mellow adult who loves to keep things calm and easy. He has a gentle demeanor and a way of making people feel relaxed around him. Cole is also very smart and enjoys learning new tricks and commands, so he’ll appreciate a home that likes to engage his brain as well as his heart.
👉 Meet Cole and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Feyre(HW
- Breed: Hound mix
- Age: Senior
- Gender: Female
- Color: White with tan/yellow/fawn
- Shelter: Horry County Animal Care Center
- Phone: (843) 915-5172
About Feyre:
Feyre is a senior Hound mix with a soft, light-colored coat. Older dogs like Feyre often just want a quiet place to nap, short walks, and a comfy spot near their people. If you have room in your heart for a senior, Feyre could be a wonderful, low-key companion.
👉 Meet Feyre and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Gotti (HW
- Breed: Mastiff / American Bulldog mix
- Age: Senior
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Shelter: Horry County Animal Care Center
- Phone: (843) 915-5172
About Gotti:
Gotti is a large senior mix with Mastiff and American Bulldog in his background. With his solid build and fawn coat, he’s likely a big softie just looking for a calm home to spend his golden years. Senior big dogs like Gotti often enjoy gentle walks, a steady routine, and lots of quiet affection.
👉 Meet Gotti and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Conway, SC, please consider visiting Horry County Animal Care Center or giving them a call at (843) 915-5172 to ask about these dogs. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find loving homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.