🐶 Gentle, Loyal Dogs Waiting for Adoption in Conway, SC

Looking for a calm, loving dog to join your family in Conway, SC? These adoptable pups at Horry County Animal Care Center are hoping for a cozy home and a soft bed.

Breed: Terrier mix (medium)

Terrier mix (medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with white

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with white Shelter: Horry County Animal Care Center

Phone: (843) 915-5172

About Jazz:

Jazz is a gentle, shy Terrier mix whose sweet side comes out once she feels safe. She walks nicely on a leash and enjoys calm, well-mannered walks. Jazz does well with other dogs and is often seen happily wagging her tail around them. Her quiet, calm nature makes her a lovely match for someone wanting a peaceful companion.

👉 Meet Jazz and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier mix

American Staffordshire Terrier mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Color: Black

Black Shelter: Horry County Animal Care Center

Phone: (843) 915-5172

About Cole:

Cole is a sweet, mellow adult who loves to keep things calm and easy. He has a gentle demeanor and a way of making people feel relaxed around him. Cole is also very smart and enjoys learning new tricks and commands, so he’ll appreciate a home that likes to engage his brain as well as his heart.

👉 Meet Cole and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Hound mix

Hound mix Age: Senior

Gender: Female

Color: White with tan/yellow/fawn

White with tan/yellow/fawn Shelter: Horry County Animal Care Center

Phone: (843) 915-5172

About Feyre:

Feyre is a senior Hound mix with a soft, light-colored coat. Older dogs like Feyre often just want a quiet place to nap, short walks, and a comfy spot near their people. If you have room in your heart for a senior, Feyre could be a wonderful, low-key companion.

👉 Meet Feyre and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mastiff / American Bulldog mix

Mastiff / American Bulldog mix Age: Senior

Gender: Male

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Shelter: Horry County Animal Care Center

Phone: (843) 915-5172

About Gotti:

Gotti is a large senior mix with Mastiff and American Bulldog in his background. With his solid build and fawn coat, he’s likely a big softie just looking for a calm home to spend his golden years. Senior big dogs like Gotti often enjoy gentle walks, a steady routine, and lots of quiet affection.

👉 Meet Gotti and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Conway, SC, please consider visiting Horry County Animal Care Center or giving them a call at (843) 915-5172 to ask about these dogs. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.