🏥 Conway SC Healthcare Jobs: Multiple RN & CNA Openings

Conway’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options whether you like home health or facility-based care. Here are a few local roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Optum (Amedisys)

Optum (Amedisys) Location: Conway, SC

Type: PRN (per diem)

PRN (per diem) Pay: $67,905 – $101,857 annual total cash target, $32.65 – $48.97 hourly, $39.18 – $58.76 per visit point

Home health role where you visit patients in their homes, do full assessments, manage meds, IVs, and catheters, and help build care plans with the team. Good fit if you like one-on-one care, flexible PRN scheduling, and a mix of hourly and per-visit pay.

Note: This same RN PRN role also appears on LinkedIn; details match, so it’s one opening with two postings.

Employer: Oak View Health and Rehabilitation

Location: 3300 4th Ave, Conway, SC 29527

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Shift: 2nd Shift

Pay: Competitive wages (exact rate not listed)

Skilled nursing facility role on second shift, supporting residents with daily care and working closely with nurses. Comes with a “fun, family” atmosphere, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and lots of growth and leadership training.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—often there are related roles listed by the same employer. Good luck, and don’t wait too long to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.