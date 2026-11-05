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📣 Conway, SC Sales & Marketing Jobs With Multiple Openings
Conway’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, with options from field sales to banking to healthcare outreach. Here are a few solid roles worth a closer look.
Storm Damage Specialist – Flexible Schedule & Paid Training
- Employer: Modern Roofing LLC – Conway
- Location: Conway, SC (in person)
- Salary: About $75,000 – $150,000/year (base + commission, uncapped)
- Type: Full-time, 1099 independent contractor
Door-to-door role helping homeowners with roof inspections and insurance claims after storms. You’ll need your own reliable vehicle and must be able to climb roofs, but you get paid training, flexible schedule, multiple pay options, and big bonus potential if you like high-energy, commission-driven work.
Relationship Banker / Senior Relationship Banker – Highway 501
- Employer: Truist
- Location: Conway, SC (Highway 501 branch)
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time, regular
Front-line banking role where you handle client accounts, do teller work as needed, and grow relationships through consultative sales. Good fit if you have 2+ years of client sales/service experience, are comfortable meeting sales goals, and want bank benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k), vacation, and sick time.
Marketing Coordinator – Behavioral Health (Per Diem)
- Employer: Lighthouse Behavioral Health Hospital (UHS)
- Location: Conway, SC (near Myrtle Beach)
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Per diem (as-needed)
Mix of marketing and business development for a behavioral health hospital, including community outreach, surveys, and supporting marketing plans. Requires 80% travel, an associate degree (bachelor’s preferred), and at least 1 year of marketing/business development/public health experience, plus a valid driver’s license.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and similar roles nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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