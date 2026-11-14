Conway’s retail scene is busy year-round with locals and tourists, so stores here are hiring steady. If you like fast-paced work and helping customers, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Joblet-AI

Joblet-AI Location: North Conway, NH

Salary: $52,000 – $65,000 + store bonus, merch discount, benefits

+ store bonus, merch discount, benefits Type: Full-time

Lead store visuals, inventory flow, and floor sets while coaching a team. Good fit if you have retail leadership experience and enjoy keeping a busy store organized and looking sharp.

Employer: Joblet-AI

Joblet-AI Location: North Conway, NH

Salary: $52,000 – $65,000 + store bonus, merch discount, benefits

+ store bonus, merch discount, benefits Type: Full-time

Help run the store’s merchandising side—planograms, freight, and inventory accuracy—while still jumping in on the sales floor. Great step up if you’ve supervised in high-volume retail.

Employer: Shaw’s

Location: Center Conway, NH

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Overnight role focused on stocking shelves, working deliveries, and resetting displays so the store is ready for morning shoppers. Ideal if you like physical work, steady pace, and flexible shifts.

Employer: Domino’s

Location: Conway, NH

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time (must be 16+)

Answer phones, make pizzas, and take care of customers in a fun, fast-paced shop. Good entry-level job if you want flexible hours and a place to build basic business and customer skills.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through and apply soon—tourist season and holidays make Conway hiring move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.