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📅 Open house on Moat Mountain forest management plan
📢 Learn about Moat Mountain forest management plan
The Saco Ranger District of the White Mountain National Forest is proposing the Moat Mountain Vegetation Management Project in Conway, Bartlett, Albany, and Hales Location, NH.
They’re holding an open house so residents can:
- Hear the initial proposal
- Ask questions
- Share feedback directly with staff
When: Tuesday, November 17, 2026, 5:00–7:45 PM
Where: Conway Public Library (room reserved for this event)
Hosted by: White Mountain National Forest Service / Saco Ranger District
If you live, work, or recreate near Moat Mountain, this is a good chance to see what’s being planned for the forest and speak up about what matters to you.
More Info: White Mt. National Forest Service Open House Event...
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