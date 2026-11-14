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🐶 Playful, Loyal & Snuggly Dogs Ready for Adoption in Conway, NH
Looking for a four-legged friend in Conway, NH? These adoptable dogs are waiting at Conway Area Humane Society for someone special to take them home.
Pumpkin- Adoption Fee Sponsored
Breed: Terrier (medium mix)
Age: Adult
Gender: Male
Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
Adoption Fee: $300 – sponsored (ask shelter for details)
Shelter: Conway Area Humane Society
Phone: (603) 447-5955 ext.1
Pumpkin came in as a stray and was never claimed, so his past is a bit of a mystery. What we do know: he’s an active boy who needs a dog-savvy home ready to give him basic training and lots of playtime. If you enjoy working with energetic dogs and want a fun project, Pumpkin could be your new buddy.
👉 Meet Pumpkin and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Ringo- Adoption Fee Sponsored
Breed: Australian Cattle Dog mix
Age: Senior
Gender: Male
Color: Black
Adoption Fee: $150 – sponsored (ask shelter for details)
Shelter: Conway Area Humane Society
Phone: (603) 447-5955 ext.1
Ringo is a loyal older gentleman looking for a home to call his own. He is housebroken and knows his basic commands, which makes settling in easier. He enjoys playing frisbee and going for walks, so he’s a great match for someone who wants a steady, active companion without puppy chaos.
👉 Meet Ringo and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Mochi
Breed: French Bulldog mix
Age: Adult
Gender: Female
Color: Black
Adoption Fee: $300
Shelter: Conway Area Humane Society
Phone: (603) 447-5955 ext.1
Mochi absolutely loves people and is all about lap snuggles. She wants to be your one-and-only and is looking for a home without other pets. If you’re hoping for a funny, affectionate dog who will keep you thoroughly entertained, Mochi might be your perfect match.
👉 Meet Mochi and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Conway, NH, please consider visiting Conway Area Humane Society or giving them a call at (603) 447-5955 ext.1 to learn more about these wonderful dogs and how to adopt.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.