Looking for a four-legged friend in Conway, NH? These adoptable dogs are waiting at Conway Area Humane Society for someone special to take them home.

Breed: Terrier (medium mix)

Age: Adult

Gender: Male

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Adoption Fee: $300 – sponsored (ask shelter for details)

Shelter: Conway Area Humane Society

Phone: (603) 447-5955 ext.1

Pumpkin came in as a stray and was never claimed, so his past is a bit of a mystery. What we do know: he’s an active boy who needs a dog-savvy home ready to give him basic training and lots of playtime. If you enjoy working with energetic dogs and want a fun project, Pumpkin could be your new buddy.

👉 Meet Pumpkin and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Cattle Dog mix

Age: Senior

Gender: Male

Color: Black

Adoption Fee: $150 – sponsored (ask shelter for details)

Shelter: Conway Area Humane Society

Phone: (603) 447-5955 ext.1

Ringo is a loyal older gentleman looking for a home to call his own. He is housebroken and knows his basic commands, which makes settling in easier. He enjoys playing frisbee and going for walks, so he’s a great match for someone who wants a steady, active companion without puppy chaos.

👉 Meet Ringo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: French Bulldog mix

Age: Adult

Gender: Female

Color: Black

Adoption Fee: $300

Shelter: Conway Area Humane Society

Phone: (603) 447-5955 ext.1

Mochi absolutely loves people and is all about lap snuggles. She wants to be your one-and-only and is looking for a home without other pets. If you’re hoping for a funny, affectionate dog who will keep you thoroughly entertained, Mochi might be your perfect match.

👉 Meet Mochi and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Conway, NH, please consider visiting Conway Area Humane Society or giving them a call at (603) 447-5955 ext.1 to learn more about these wonderful dogs and how to adopt.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.