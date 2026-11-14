Conway’s healthcare scene is busy, and local clinics and hospitals are hiring. If you’re looking to start or grow a medical career, these roles offer solid training and steady work.

Employer: MaineHealth (Memorial Hospital)

MaineHealth (Memorial Hospital) Location: North Conway, NH

Type: Other / Full-time apprenticeship (Jan 2027 – Aug 2027)

Other / Full-time apprenticeship (Jan 2027 – Aug 2027) Pay: $20.27–$24.36 per hour

Full-time paid apprenticeship where you earn a wage while training as a Medical Assistant, with hands-on clinical work at Memorial Hospital and classes at White Mountains Community College. Tuition beyond grants and scholarships is covered, you’re eligible for benefits, and you can earn your Certified Medical Assistant credential with a path into outpatient roles if positions are available.

Employer: CHE Behavioral Health Services

Location: Conway, NH

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Not listed

Provide therapy and mental health support as part of a large behavioral health group serving mostly older adults. This role is for a New Hampshire-licensed LCMHC/LMHC, with benefits, 401k match, malpractice coverage, and an AI scribe to cut down on charting so you can focus more on patients.

Employer: Fresenius Medical Care

Location: Conway, NH

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Not listed

Hands-on dialysis role where you set up machines, monitor treatments, and support patients under an RN’s supervision. Good fit if you have a high school diploma, like direct patient care, and want strong on-the-job training in a specialty setting.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—many healthcare employers in our area are open to training and growth.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.