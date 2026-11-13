Conway’s finance scene is busy right now, with solid options from hospitality to healthcare to public accounting. If you’ve got bookkeeping or finance skills, there’s real room to move up here.

Employer: The Swanson Group LLC

The Swanson Group LLC Location: North Conway, NH (mid-sized CPA firm, New England-based)

(mid-sized CPA firm, New England-based) Type: Full-time

Salary: $80,000–$100,000+ for management roles

Lead the Client Accounting & Bookkeeping team, review financials, mentor staff, and work directly with clients in a flexible, fun, and growth-focused CPA firm. Clear advancement paths, achievable billable goals, and strong benefits (health, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, flexible schedules) make this a great fit if you want a long-term public accounting home.

Employer: White Mountain Hotel and Resort

Location: North Conway, NH

Type: Part-time (1–3 nights/week)

Salary: Not listed

Work nights at a 4-star resort at the base of White Horse Ledge, handling front office accounting, daily reports, and guest check-ins/outs. Good fit if you like quiet hours, want to build accounting skills, and enjoy a hospitality setting—hotel experience helps, but they’ll train the right person.

Employer: Visiting Nurse Home Care & Hospice of Carroll County & Western Maine

Location: North Conway, NH

Type: Full-time, in-person

Salary: From $97,410/year

Senior role leading all financial operations for a local home care and hospice agency—budgeting, reporting, billing/AR, payroll, and strategic planning. Comes with a strong benefits package (health, dental, vision, disability, life, PTO, FSA, EAP, tuition reimbursement) and is ideal for someone with 3–5+ years in healthcare finance and a bachelor’s in accounting/finance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link anyway—openings like this tend to lead to more chances in the same orgs.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.