Conway’s customer-facing job market is busy right now, with solid options from big retail to local utilities and banking. If you like helping people and staying active on the job, these are worth a look.

Employer: Target

Target Location: Conway, AR

Conway, AR Type: Full-time

Salary: $64,000 – $128,000 per year (pay depends on experience, market, and other factors)

per year (pay depends on experience, market, and other factors) Why it’s interesting: Leadership role over Apparel & Accessories, Beauty, and Electronics with a focus on guest experience, sales, and visual merchandising. Includes access to comprehensive benefits like health coverage, 401(k), paid holidays, vacation, and employee discounts.

Employer: Conway Corporation

Location: Conway, AR

Conway, AR Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s interesting: Front-line support for Conway Corp’s video, internet, phone, security, electric, water, and wastewater customers. Mix of phone, email, and social media support with a focus on troubleshooting tech issues and logging outages.

Employer: First Service Bank

Location: Central Arkansas (serving multiple branches, including Conway area)

Central Arkansas (serving multiple branches, including Conway area) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed, but includes $1,500 sign-on bonus

Not listed, but includes Why it’s interesting: Travel between branches, handle teller work and new accounts, and build customer relationships. Comes with a sign-on bonus, low-cost medical/dental/vision, clothing stipend, and tuition reimbursement.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.