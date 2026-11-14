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Conway
🛒 Conway, AR Retail & Customer Service Jobs With Multiple Openings
4 days ago
Conway’s customer-facing job market is busy right now, with solid options from big retail to local utilities and banking. If you like helping people and staying active on the job, these are worth a look.
Executive Team Leader Specialty Sales (Assistant Manager Merchandising and Service) – Conway, AR
- Employer: Target
- Location: Conway, AR
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $64,000 – $128,000 per year (pay depends on experience, market, and other factors)
- Why it’s interesting: Leadership role over Apparel & Accessories, Beauty, and Electronics with a focus on guest experience, sales, and visual merchandising. Includes access to comprehensive benefits like health coverage, 401(k), paid holidays, vacation, and employee discounts.
Customer Care Specialist
- Employer: Conway Corporation
- Location: Conway, AR
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Why it’s interesting: Front-line support for Conway Corp’s video, internet, phone, security, electric, water, and wastewater customers. Mix of phone, email, and social media support with a focus on troubleshooting tech issues and logging outages.
Universal Banker Float
- Employer: First Service Bank
- Location: Central Arkansas (serving multiple branches, including Conway area)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed, but includes $1,500 sign-on bonus
- Why it’s interesting: Travel between branches, handle teller work and new accounts, and build customer relationships. Comes with a sign-on bonus, low-cost medical/dental/vision, clothing stipend, and tuition reimbursement.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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