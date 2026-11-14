Conway’s engineering scene is busy right now, especially around advanced cables and manufacturing. If you like hands-on problem solving and working close to R&D, these Molex roles are worth a look.

Employer: Molex (a Koch company)

Molex (a Koch company) Location: Conway, AR with ~20% travel to customer sites

with ~20% travel to customer sites Employment type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

This role supports hyperscalers, OEMs, and network vendors using Molex Active Copper and Active Electrical Cables. You’ll be on-site in labs and data centers doing bring-up, debugging issues, collecting logs in Linux, and acting as the bridge between customers and the Conway firmware/interop teams.

Employer: Molex (a Koch company)

Molex (a Koch company) Location: Conway, AR

Employment type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll design and build prototype tooling, fixtures, and gauges for advanced cable and connector products. Great fit if you enjoy 3D CAD, machining, 3D printing, and hands-on lab work while partnering with R&D, automation, and manufacturing teams.

Employer: Molex (a Koch company)

Molex (a Koch company) Location: Conway, AR

Employment type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $100,000 – $135,000 per year + variable pay

This development process engineer role leads cross-functional teams to launch new I/O cable products into low- and high-volume production. You’ll shape manufacturing strategy, drive design-for-manufacturability, and support global plants with tooling, automation, and process optimization.

If any of these sound close to your skills, save the links and apply soon—Conway doesn’t always have this many solid engineering options at once.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.