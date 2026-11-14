Conway’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with hospitals and clinics adding new roles across nursing and quality. If you’re in healthcare and want stability plus room to grow, these local openings are worth a look.

Employer: Grifols (Biomat USA Plasma Center)

Grifols (Biomat USA Plasma Center) Location: Conway, AR (2235 Dave Ward Dr #205)

(2235 Dave Ward Dr #205) Type: Full-time

Salary: $56,160 – $84,240 per year + up to 20% bonus

Lead quality and compliance for a busy plasma donor center, working closely with the Center Manager and Regional Quality Manager. This role owns audits, SOPs, training, and continuous improvement, and comes with full healthcare benefits, PTO, paid holidays, up to 5% 401(k) match, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Baptist Health

Location: Conway, AR

Type: Full-time (72 hours bi-weekly)

Shift: Nights, 6:30 pm – 7:00 am

Med Surg RN role where you’ll use your nursing skills to deliver safe, compassionate care on a night shift schedule. Open to new RN grads or experienced RNs licensed in Arkansas; Baptist provides CPR and specialty training (and ACLS/PALS/NALS where needed) plus a strong team-based environment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings on their site, and roles update often.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.