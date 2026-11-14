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🚧 Conway, AR Construction Jobs – Multiple Skilled Trade Openings
Conway’s trades scene is busy right now, with solid openings for people who like hands-on work and clear results. If you’ve got skills in tools, trucks, or roofs, there’s something here worth a look.
Automotive Technician (Senior Level)
- Employer: Warker LLC
- Location: Conway, AR
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Senior tech role doing advanced diagnostics, complex mechanical and electrical repairs, and road tests. You’ll lead tough drivability issues, mentor other techs, and use scan tools and inspections to keep vehicles safe and reliable.
Commercial Roofing Superintendent
- Employer: gpac (recruiting for a local contractor)
- Location: Conway, AR
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Run commercial roofing projects from start to finish, keeping them on time and on budget while leading crews. Role comes with full medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, paid holidays, bonus potential, and vehicle allowance.
Cabinet Maker
- Employer: Nabholz Construction
- Location: Conway, AR
- Type: Full-time (noted as safety-sensitive)
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on shop role building and repairing custom cabinets and high-grade furniture using power tools and hand tools. You’ll read blueprints, match wood grain, apply finishes, and work for a large contractor that offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid holidays and vacation, and wellness incentives.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer lists more details and similar roles you might like.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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