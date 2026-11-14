Conway’s trades scene is busy right now, with solid openings for people who like hands-on work and clear results. If you’ve got skills in tools, trucks, or roofs, there’s something here worth a look.

Employer: Warker LLC

Warker LLC Location: Conway, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior tech role doing advanced diagnostics, complex mechanical and electrical repairs, and road tests. You’ll lead tough drivability issues, mentor other techs, and use scan tools and inspections to keep vehicles safe and reliable.

Employer: gpac (recruiting for a local contractor)

(recruiting for a local contractor) Location: Conway, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run commercial roofing projects from start to finish, keeping them on time and on budget while leading crews. Role comes with full medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, paid holidays, bonus potential, and vehicle allowance.

Employer: Nabholz Construction

Location: Conway, AR

Type: Full-time (noted as safety-sensitive)

Full-time (noted as safety-sensitive) Salary: Not listed

Hands-on shop role building and repairing custom cabinets and high-grade furniture using power tools and hand tools. You’ll read blueprints, match wood grain, apply finishes, and work for a large contractor that offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid holidays and vacation, and wellness incentives.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer lists more details and similar roles you might like.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.