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💰 Conway AR Tax Jobs – Multiple Seasonal & Experienced Roles
Conway’s tax season is heating up, and Jackson Hewitt is staffing up inside local Walmart locations. Good fit if you like numbers, people, and a flexible schedule.
Seasonal Tax Preparer in Walmart
- Employer: Jackson Hewitt Tax Service Inc.
- Location: Conway, AR (inside Walmart)
- Type: Full-time, seasonal
- Pay: $12.00/hour + bonus potential
Work at a Walmart tax kiosk helping walk-in clients with their returns. You get free tax training, a flexible schedule, employee discounts, and a chance to build a new side gig or start a tax career.
Experienced Tax Preparer (Full-Time)
- Employer: Jackson Hewitt Tax Service Inc.
- Location: Conway, AR
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $12.00–$13.00/hour + bonus program
Best for folks with 2+ seasons of tax prep experience who want steady hours. You’ll handle individual returns, work in a fast-paced, client-facing role, and get continuing tax education plus room to advance.
Experienced Tax Preparer (Part-Time)
- Employer: Jackson Hewitt Tax Service Inc.
- Location: Conway, AR
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $12.00–$13.00/hour + bonus program
Same core role as the full-time version, but with part-time hours for more flexibility. Great if you already have a day job or other commitments but still want to earn extra during tax season.
If any of these sound like you, click through, skim the details, and get your application in while tax season hiring is hot.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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