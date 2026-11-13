Conway’s tax season is heating up, and Jackson Hewitt is staffing up inside local Walmart locations. Good fit if you like numbers, people, and a flexible schedule.

Employer: Jackson Hewitt Tax Service Inc.

Jackson Hewitt Tax Service Inc. Location: Conway, AR (inside Walmart)

Conway, AR (inside Walmart) Type: Full-time, seasonal

Pay: $12.00/hour + bonus potential

Work at a Walmart tax kiosk helping walk-in clients with their returns. You get free tax training, a flexible schedule, employee discounts, and a chance to build a new side gig or start a tax career.

Employer: Jackson Hewitt Tax Service Inc.

Jackson Hewitt Tax Service Inc. Location: Conway, AR

Conway, AR Type: Full-time

Pay: $12.00–$13.00/hour + bonus program

Best for folks with 2+ seasons of tax prep experience who want steady hours. You’ll handle individual returns, work in a fast-paced, client-facing role, and get continuing tax education plus room to advance.

Employer: Jackson Hewitt Tax Service Inc.

Jackson Hewitt Tax Service Inc. Location: Conway, AR

Conway, AR Type: Part-time

Pay: $12.00–$13.00/hour + bonus program

Same core role as the full-time version, but with part-time hours for more flexibility. Great if you already have a day job or other commitments but still want to earn extra during tax season.

If any of these sound like you, click through, skim the details, and get your application in while tax season hiring is hot.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.