Conway’s tech scene is growing fast, with solid roles in both hands-on IT support and data-heavy engineering. Here are a few strong picks if you want to stay local and build your tech career.

Employer: Molex

Molex Location: Conway, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior-level role building Python desktop applications from scratch to support design, manufacturing, and testing of high-speed electrical interconnects. You’ll work with global engineering teams, do code reviews, and help shape tools used across Molex’s Copper Solutions Business Unit.

Employer: Mercer Mass Timber

Mercer Mass Timber Location: Conway, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary: $45,000 – $53,000/year

Front-line IT support role for a large mass timber manufacturer, handling tickets, Windows troubleshooting, hardware setup, and basic networking across multiple sites. Good fit if you have 1–3 years of help desk experience and want clear pay, benefits, and room to grow in a manufacturing environment.

Employer: Molex

Molex Location: Conway, AR, US

Type: Not listed (appears full-time)

Not listed (appears full-time) Salary: Not listed

Data-focused role on the Interoperability Engineering team, turning lab and qualification data into reports engineers can act on. You’ll clean and analyze test data, help automate reporting with Python or other scripts, and work closely with hardware and firmware teams.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on tools, teams, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.