Conway’s retail scene is busy and hiring, especially in auto parts and big-box membership stores. If you like helping customers and staying on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: AutoZone

AutoZone Location: Conway, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support commercial customers with parts, billing, and deliveries while helping grow local business accounts. This role mixes customer service, sales support, and light logistics, with chances to step up and lead when the Commercial Sales Manager is out.

Employer: Sam’s Club

Location: 1250 South Amity Rd, Conway, AR 72032

Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,000 – $95,000 per year, plus potential performance bonuses

Lead teams in areas like Member Experience, Fresh, Merchandising, or Freight Flow while learning the ropes of big-box management. This role comes with health, financial, and paid time off benefits, plus company-paid education (Live Better U) for everything from high school completion to bachelor’s degrees.

Employer: Advance Auto Parts

Location: Conway, AR

Type: Full-time (position may also be part-time per description)

Full-time (position may also be part-time per description) Salary: Not listed

Entry-level sales role helping DIY customers with parts, basic installs (like batteries and wipers), and store standards. Good fit if you enjoy talking with people, learning auto parts, and don’t mind staying active and lifting as part of the job.

If something here feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby. You never know which one could be your next step.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.