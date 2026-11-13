Conway’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, with solid options from big national brands and strong local employers. If you like talking to people and closing deals, these are worth a look.

Employer: Cintas

Cintas Location: Conway, AR

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Category: Sales (B2B, First Aid & Safety)

Sales (B2B, First Aid & Safety) Salary: Not listed (base pay + commission, bonuses, car package noted)

This role is all about new business-to-business sales—prospecting, cold calling, setting appointments, and meeting a sales quota. You’ll get a 12-week sales training program, mentorship, a car package, and performance bonuses while selling safety and first-aid products to local businesses.

Employer: RichSmith Development / RichSmith Management

Location: Conway, AR (Park Ridge at Conway)

Type: Full-time

Category: Leasing / Sales & Customer Service

Leasing / Sales & Customer Service Salary: Not listed

Perfect if you enjoy apartment leasing and resident relations. You’ll give tours, handle applications and renewals, and help keep occupancy high while offering strong customer service. Full-time staff get medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and holidays, plus room to grow in property management.

Employer: Nabholz Construction

Location: Conway, AR (Central Arkansas region)

Type: Full-time (some regional travel, mix of office/remote)

Full-time (some regional travel, mix of office/remote) Category: Business Development / Sales & Marketing

Business Development / Sales & Marketing Salary: Not listed

This is a higher-level relationship-building and strategy role for someone with 5+ years in business development, marketing, or sales. You’ll identify project opportunities, build long-term client relationships, lead proposal presentations, and represent Nabholz at events, with a full benefits package and a strong regional brand behind you.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings. Don’t wait too long; good local roles in Conway tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.