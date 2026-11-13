Conway’s clinics and hospitals are busy and growing, which means steady front office work for organized, people‑friendly folks. Here are several admin and clerical roles where you’ll be the face of the clinic and keep things running smoothly.

Employer: Baptist Health

Baptist Health Location: Conway, AR

Type: Internship

Schedule: Shifts vary – 5a–5p, 5p–5a, 6a–2p, 8a–5p

Handle patient data and help with the revenue cycle while supporting customer satisfaction in the admissions/business office. You’ll enter information into the computer system, help train new staff, and keep productivity and quality standards on track. Requires high school diploma (or higher), customer service + computer skills, and 1 year as Patient Rep I.

Employer: Arkansas Urology

Location: Conway, AR

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 7am–4pm

Front desk role greeting patients, scheduling visits, keeping charts up to date, and collecting co-pays in a busy urology clinic. Great fit if you have 1+ year front office experience (healthcare preferred), know basic medical terms and insurance, and are comfortable with Microsoft Office and office equipment.

Employer: Central Arkansas Heart Center

Location: Conway, AR

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.00–$20.00 per hour

Schedule: Monday–Friday, no weekends, no after hours

Benefits: Health, dental, vision, paid time off

Be the first smile patients see at a heart clinic while you schedule appointments (eClinicalWorks), manage charts, answer phones, and help with insurance verification and referrals. Ideal if you’ve worked as a medical receptionist before, can type well, and like a steady weekday schedule with solid benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—front office skills transfer well, and Conway’s medical offices are always watching for strong admin talent.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.