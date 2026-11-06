🏥 Conway AR Healthcare Jobs: Multiple RN & Caregiver Roles

Conway’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options for both new nurses and seasoned caregivers. If you’re looking to stay local and still build your skills, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: State of Arkansas (DHS)

State of Arkansas (DHS) Location: Conway, AR (Faulkner County)

(Faulkner County) Salary: $75,245 – $111,363

Type: Full-time

Posting End Date: November 12, 2026

Provide direct care to residents at Conway Human Development Center, with strong state benefits like pension, paid holidays, and leave. Great fit if you want stable hours, meaningful long-term patient relationships, and a clear RN career path.

Employer: Baptist Health

Location: Conway, AR

Type: Internship / very limited hours (0.01 hrs bi-weekly)

Shift: Day, 6:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., call required

Support Cath Lab and Interventional Radiology procedures—monitor patients, give meds, and help keep the room safe and organized. Good for RNs wanting exposure to high-tech cardiac/IVR work without a full schedule.

Employer: Baptist Health

Location: Conway, AR

Type: Full-time (48 hrs bi-weekly)

Shift: Day, mid shift 10:30 a.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Work in a busy ER, using strong assessment and critical thinking skills to care for patients in crisis. Open to new grads and experienced RNs, with CPR required and specialty training (like ACLS/PALS/NALS) provided by the hospital.

Employer: Baptist Health

Location: Conway, AR

Type: Full-time (72 hrs bi-weekly)

Shift: Night, 6:30 p.m. – 7:00 a.m.

Float on the MedSurg Resource Team and care for a variety of patients across units—great for building broad skills fast. Night shift differential may apply (check with employer), and new grads are welcome with CPR and RN license in good standing.

Employer: Cornerstone Caregiving

Location: Conway, AR

Type: Part-time

Provide one-on-one support in clients’ homes—help with meals, mobility, personal care, and companionship. Offers flexible schedules, competitive pay, benefits package, referral bonuses, and quick start, ideal if you want meaningful work without hospital shifts.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer lists related openings on the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.