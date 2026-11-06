🛒 Conway Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Sales Roles

Conway’s retail and customer service scene is busy right now, with solid options if you like talking with people and hitting goals. Here are a few strong picks hiring locally.

Employer: Regions Bank

Regions Bank Location: Conway, AR (Conway Main branch)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Target range from about $41,500 to $49,600/year + incentives

Meet with customers in person and by phone to understand their financial needs, recommend banking products, and help them reach money goals. Good fit if you have retail or sales experience and want a long-term banking career with commission potential, overtime eligibility, and a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, paid time off, and more).

Employer: Braswell & Son Pawnbrokers

Location: Conway, AR

Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: $15–$18/hour base + commission (top earners add $4–$6+/hour)

Help customers with luxury handbags, jewelry, and high-value items while serving both English- and Spanish-speaking shoppers. This role values your bilingual skills, offers commission, health benefits after 60 days, PTO, tuition help, gym membership, and no late nights (off by 6:30 PM, closed Sundays and most holidays).

Employer: Alliance Mobile (AT&T Authorized Retailer)

Location: Conway (Lewis Crossing), AR

Type: Full-time

Pay: $12.50/hour base; average around $15/hour; top performers $20+/hour with uncapped bonuses

Work in an AT&T store helping customers pick phones, plans, and tech that fit their needs while building your sales skills. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, holiday pay, paid training, AT&T service discount, and extra perks like referral bonuses and student reimbursement.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might spot a schedule, benefit, or growth path that fits your life better than you expect.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.