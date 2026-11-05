👔 Conway, AR Management Roles with Multiple High-Impact Openings

Conway’s leadership job market is busy right now, with strong roles in manufacturing, healthcare services, and construction. If you’ve got operations or project experience, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Smurfit Westrock

Smurfit Westrock Location: Conway, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (not listed)

Run the full P&L and operations for a sustainable packaging plant, from safety and quality to growth and customer partnerships. This is a big-scope role for someone with 10+ years in manufacturing leadership who likes building strong teams and driving KPIs.

Employer: Healthcare Linen Services Group

Location: Conway, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Base $100,000–$115,000 + up to 25% bonus (target ~$135,000)

Own day-to-day performance for a healthcare linen processing plant, including production, safety, quality, budget, and a large hourly team. This is a true “ownership” role with clear metrics (on-time delivery, cost per pound, retention) and strong growth paths into regional and executive operations.

Employer: Nabholz Corporation

Location: Based in Arkansas (listed for Conway; role location: Clarksville, AR)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead mission-critical data center projects with heavy electrical systems, managing budgets, schedules, and a team of PMs and engineers. Best fit for someone with 15+ years of commercial construction PM experience and deep knowledge of power distribution, switchgear, and commissioning.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and share it with a friend—strong referrals often move fastest.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.