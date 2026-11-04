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🛒 Conway Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings
Conway’s retail scene is busy right now, and a couple of big names are hiring. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, these roles are worth a look.
Member Specialist (Part-Time)
- Employer: Sam's Club
- Location: Conway, AR (1250 S Amity Rd)
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $17.00–$25.00/hour + possible $0.35–$3.00/hour premiums
Help members at the entrance, on the sales floor, and at checkout—everything from greeting and locating items to handling purchases, returns, and receipts. This role stands out for strong benefits (health, 401(k), stock purchase, PTO) and company-paid education through Live Better U, even for part-timers.
Wireless Sales Pro (Part-Time)
- Employer: Premium Retail Services
- Location: Conway, AR 72034
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $12.00/hour base, with top sellers earning $20+/hour including commissions
Work inside a busy retail store as the go-to person for phones, upgrades, and accessories. Good fit if you’re outgoing and like sales—there’s uncapped commission, coaching to grow your skills, and health plans with no-copay telemedicine even if you’re part-time.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in an application while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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