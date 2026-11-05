🚨 Converse County phone outage: use these temporary numbers

🚨 County phones down – use these temporary numbers

Converse County’s regular phone lines are currently down. Until service is restored, please use these temporary numbers to reach county offices:

Assessor: 307-288-2867

307-288-2867 Attorney: 307-288-2868

307-288-2868 Clerk: 307-288-2869

307-288-2869 Clerk of District Court: 307-288-2870

307-288-2870 Human Resources: 307-288-2871

307-288-2871 Road & Bridge: 307-288-2872

307-288-2872 Special Projects: 307-288-2873

307-288-2873 Technical Services: 307-288-2874

307-288-2874 Treasurer: 307-288-2875

307-288-2875 UW Extension: 307-288-2876

Use these numbers for all inquiries until further notice while the county works to restore normal phone service.