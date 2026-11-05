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Converse County

🚨 Converse County phone outage: use these temporary numbers

6 days ago
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🚨 County phones down – use these temporary numbers

Converse County’s regular phone lines are currently down. Until service is restored, please use these temporary numbers to reach county offices:

  • Assessor: 307-288-2867
  • Attorney: 307-288-2868
  • Clerk: 307-288-2869
  • Clerk of District Court: 307-288-2870
  • Human Resources: 307-288-2871
  • Road & Bridge: 307-288-2872
  • Special Projects: 307-288-2873
  • Technical Services: 307-288-2874
  • Treasurer: 307-288-2875
  • UW Extension: 307-288-2876

Use these numbers for all inquiries until further notice while the county works to restore normal phone service.

More Info: County Phone Service Outage • Converse County, WY

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