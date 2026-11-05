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Converse County
🚨 Converse County phone outage: use these temporary numbers
6 days ago
🚨 County phones down – use these temporary numbers
Converse County’s regular phone lines are currently down. Until service is restored, please use these temporary numbers to reach county offices:
- Assessor: 307-288-2867
- Attorney: 307-288-2868
- Clerk: 307-288-2869
- Clerk of District Court: 307-288-2870
- Human Resources: 307-288-2871
- Road & Bridge: 307-288-2872
- Special Projects: 307-288-2873
- Technical Services: 307-288-2874
- Treasurer: 307-288-2875
- UW Extension: 307-288-2876
Use these numbers for all inquiries until further notice while the county works to restore normal phone service.
More Info: County Phone Service Outage • Converse County, WY
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