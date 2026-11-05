📢 Free Three Sisters seed kits at Contra Costa libraries

📢 Free Three Sisters seed kits at the library this November

Celebrate Native American Heritage Month by starting your own Three Sisters garden with help from the Contra Costa County Library Seed Library.

The Three Sisters are corn, beans, and squash, grown together for centuries by Indigenous communities across North America because they support each other in the garden.

You can visit the Seed Library to pick up a free Three Sisters Seed Kit. Each kit includes:

Seeds

Planting instructions

Info on the cultural significance of the Three Sisters

Please take one kit per family. Kits are available while supplies last.

If you need accommodations, contact your library branch directly or call (800) 984-4636 at least 3 days in advance so they can plan to meet your needs.