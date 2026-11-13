Losing a pet hits differently. They become part of the daily soundtrack: the sleepy morning greetings, the footsteps following you around, and the silent company at the end of a long day. Then suddenly, there’s an empty spot on the couch and far too much silence. Movies have explored this particular kind of grief with plenty of honesty, giving us stories about loyalty, friendship, and the painful process of saying goodbye. They cannot fix the ache, but they can make it feel a little less lonely. And yes, some of these films may require tissues, so consider yourself warned. Let’s revisit the movies that understand why losing a beloved pet can hurt so much.

#1: Lassie Come Home (1943)

Released during World War II, Lassie Come Home felt like a story the whole country needed. Based on Eric Knight’s novel, the movie follows a Rough Collie in Yorkshire separated from her young owner. The movie explores the unbreakable bond that drives Lassie on her long journey home. Her sheer determination to return to the boy she loves is a powerful picture of loyalty. For anyone starting to process a loss, its focus on attachment offers a gentle way to begin, reminding us of the connection we cherished without dwelling on the final goodbye.

#2: Old Yeller (1957)

Walt Disney adapted Fred Gipson’s novel and filmed Old Yeller (1957), a story about Travis, a boy, and his stray dog in post-Civil War Texas. The dog grows into a core part of the family’s life, a protector and a friend. The story’s turn toward rabies forces Travis into a painful, adult decision. While the ending is famously heartbreaking, the film honors the idea that deep grief can coexist with gratitude. It acknowledges that the pain of goodbye is tied directly to the gift of having them at all.

#3: The Incredible Journey (1963)

The Incredible Journey celebrates the will to reunite instead of focusing on a final loss. Based on Sheila Burnford’s novel, the movie centers around two dogs and a Siamese cat who think their family has left them behind. They set off across the rugged Canadian wilderness to find their way home. The story is an adventure built on pure perseverance and the instinct that pulls pets back to their people. For someone missing a companion, the film’s hopeful energy is reassuring. It lets you remember the powerful, everyday presence your animal had in your life.

#4: Charlotte’s Web (1973)

The 1973 animated classic Charlotte’s Web, inspired by E.B. White’s book, features a friendship between a pig named Wilbur and the spider Charlotte. It’s a story that gently introduces the reality of mortality. Wilbur is saved from his fate by Charlotte’s clever words, but Charlotte herself eventually grows old and dies. The film’s great comfort is its message about what remains. Her life ends, but her wisdom, her friendship, and her children are left behind.

#5: The Fox and the Hound (1981)

Disney’s The Fox and the Hound (1981) follows Tod, a young fox, and Copper, a puppy who soon befriends him. Their bond comes easily until they grow older and discover the roles the world has assigned them. As Copper is trained to hunt, their friendship gets harder to maintain, forcing both characters to face how much life can change. The film is ultimately about separation, displaying how a meaningful connection can endure even when two friends can no longer share the same path.

#6: All Dogs Go to Heaven (1989)

Director Don Bluth offered a direct dose of comfort with All Dogs Go to Heaven. It follows Charlie B. Barkin, a German Shepherd who gets a second chance to return to Earth after he dies. The story is a fantasy about redemption and saying a proper goodbye, built on the reassuring idea of an afterlife for our animal friends. For many of us who have lost a pet, the simple premise is its greatest strength. It gives voice to the hope that our companions are waiting for us somewhere, happy and at peace.

#7: Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey (1993)

Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey follows two dogs and a cat as they cross the American wilderness in search of their family. Each animal brings a distinct personality to the journey, while their loyalty keeps the trio moving through one obstacle after another. The story stays firmly focused on getting home, giving separation a gentler edge and capturing the comfort behind one simple wish: finding your way back to the people you love.

#8: My Dog Skip (2000)

Based on the memoir by Willie Morris, My Dog Skip is a nostalgic look back at a boy and his dog in 1940s Mississippi. A lonely kid, Willie gets a Jack Russell Terrier named Skip, who changes his whole world. Skip becomes his constant companion through the triumphs and troubles of growing up. The story is told from the perspective of an adult looking back on the dog that shaped his childhood. For anyone grieving a pet who was a part of their own formative years, this movie feels especially true and deeply moving.

#9: Eight Below (2006)

Inspired by a real 1958 Japanese expedition, Disney’s Eight Below (2006) is a tribute to the resilience of sled dogs. When a team of geologists is forced to evacuate their Antarctic base, their dogs are left behind to survive the brutal winter alone. The film is a gripping story of survival, but its heart is in the bond between the guide and his animals. It’s a powerful way to remember our own pets not just for their cuddles, but for their strength and spirit, honoring them as the capable companions they were.

#10: Marley & Me (2008)

Adapted from John Grogan’s memoir, Marley & Me follows a young couple, played by Owen Wilson and Jennifer Aniston, as they bring Marley, an unruly Labrador, into their lives. His chaos becomes part of the household as they navigate career changes, parenthood, and the ordinary messiness of family life. When Marley grows old and dies, the film treats his passing as part of a much bigger story, capturing the bittersweet weight of saying goodbye to a pet who has been there through it all.

#11: Hachi: A Dog’s Tale (2009)

Hachi: A Dog’s Tale with Richard Gere is a remake of a Japanese story, but it’s based on the real-life Akita named Hachikō. In the film, a professor adopts a lost puppy who grows into a devoted companion. The dog walks with him to the train station every day and waits there to greet him in the evening. When the professor dies unexpectedly, Hachi continues to return to the same spot every day for the next nine years. It’s a profound story about a love so deep that it outlives loss itself.

#12: Frankenweenie (2012)

Only Tim Burton could make a story about grief this strange and sweet. The 2012 stop-motion film Frankenweenie is a remake of his own earlier short. It follows Victor, a young boy who is heartbroken after his beloved dog, Sparky, dies. Using science and a little bit of lightning, he brings his friend back to life. The movie is a quirky monster-movie parody, but underneath it all is a story that speaks directly to the wish every grieving owner has: to have just one more day with their best friend.

#13: The Secret Life of Pets (2016)

Sometimes, the best way to remember a pet is to smile about their personality. The Secret Life of Pets, from Illumination, doesn’t deal with loss, but it joyfully imagines what our animals do the second we walk out the door. It turns a New York apartment building into a world of adventure, gossip, and funny rivalries. For anyone feeling the quiet of an empty house, this movie can be a welcome distraction. It celebrates the individual spirit of pets, helping bring back fond memories of your own animal’s unique character.

#14: A Dog’s Purpose (2017)

Based on W. Bruce Cameron’s novel, A Dog’s Purpose explores a comforting idea: what if our dogs come back to us? The story is told from the perspective of a dog who is reincarnated over several lifetimes, living with different owners and learning new lessons. Through all his lives, he never forgets his first boy, Ethan, and holds onto the hope of finding him again. The film’s premise directly addresses the pain of loss by offering a hopeful fantasy that the bond we share with our pets can truly last forever.

#15: A Dog’s Way Home (2019)

Another story about the wonderful things a pet will do to return to their person is A Dog’s Way Home, based on a W. Bruce Cameron novel. A dog named Bella gets separated from her owner and embarks on a 400-mile journey to return to him. Along the way, she touches other lives, but her focus never wavers. Like Lassie or The Incredible Journey, it shows the sheer force of an animal’s loyalty. It’s a good film for reaffirming that the connection you felt was real and powerful.

#16: Togo (2019)

While many know the story of Balto, Togo tells the tale of the true hero of the 1925 serum run to Nome, Alaska. It follows sled dog Togo and his musher, Leonhard Seppala, as they lead the most dangerous leg of the journey to deliver medicine. The film is a thrilling adventure that hinges on the deep trust and understanding between a man and his lead dog. It’s a magnificent tribute to the courage of working animals and the powerful partnerships we can form with them, built on respect and shared experience.

#17: The Art of Racing in the Rain (2019)

Adapted from Garth Stein’s novel, The Art of Racing in the Rain tells its story through Enzo, a dog who sees the world with an unusually thoughtful perspective. He watches his owner, a race car driver, move through love, parenthood, setbacks, and loss, absorbing the lessons along the way. As Enzo reaches the end of his own life, the film turns its attention to the bond between a pet and the person whose life he has shared, giving its goodbye a peacefully bittersweet edge.

#18: All Creatures Great and Small (2020)

Based on James Herriot’s beloved memoirs, All Creatures Great and Small follows a young veterinarian caring for animals across the Yorkshire Dales. The series has plenty of humor and everyday chaos, but it also understands the harder side of caring for animals: sometimes helping them means facing illness, decline, and loss. Its stories give pets and their owners room to grieve, showing how even brief relationships with animals can leave a lasting place in our lives.

#19: Dog (2022)

In Dog (2022), Channing Tatum plays an army ranger tasked with driving a fallen soldier’s dog, a Belgian Malinois named Lulu, to the funeral. Both the man and the dog are dealing with their own traumas, and they start the road trip at odds with each other. The trip gives them time to build trust and find a way to heal together. It’s a story that understands that animals can carry their own forms of grief and that sometimes, the path to feeling better is one you have to walk with someone else.

#20: Flow (2024)

Flow follows a black cat whose quiet life in an abandoned house is upended when a massive flood washes away the world he knows. With no humans to guide him and no familiar place to return to, he joins a small group of animals and slowly learns to rely on them. Told without human dialogue, the film lets body language and behavior carry the story, turning survival into a moving exploration of fear, trust, companionship, and the search for a place to call home.

#21: Isle of Dogs (2018)

Wes Anderson’s Isle of Dogs imagines a near future where an outbreak of canine flu leads the dogs of Megasaki City to be banished to a remote island. There, a young boy named Atari arrives in search of his missing dog, Spots, setting off a rescue mission involving a scrappy pack of strays. Beneath the dry humor and distinctive animation, the film explores loyalty, companionship, and the lengths people will go to for an animal they love.