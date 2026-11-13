From synthwave and new wave to indie pop and alternative rock, these artists show how 1980s music continues to shape modern sounds. Some recreate the decade’s electronic textures, while others borrow its melodies, production, and atmosphere. Together, they offer fresh takes on the era’s unmistakable style without simply copying the past.

#1: The Midnight blends 1980s nostalgia with modern synthwave

The Midnight turns 1980s nostalgia into atmospheric synthwave, mixing electronic production with saxophone, guitar, and pop songwriting. The American duo formed in 2012 and released their debut EP Days of Thunder (2014). Their first album, Endless Summer (2016), captures the decade’s romantic side while adding modern electronic polish throughout.

#2: Mom Rock blends power pop and rock with 1980s influences

Mom Rock mixes rock, power pop, and 1980s-inspired sounds into a style that feels nostalgic without sounding dated. Their 2020 EP I Wish Every Day Was Today shows that range clearly, moving between catchy hooks and straightforward guitars. The result recalls the decade’s bright, energetic rock while remaining distinctly modern.

#3: Christine and the Queens blends 1980s dance-pop with art rock

Christine and the Queens, the project led by French artist Héloïse Letissier, combines dance-pop, synths, and art rock with 1980s influences. Their debut album Chaleur humaine (2014) introduced that blend. Letissier explores identity and gender through performance and lyrics, connecting contemporary themes with the boundary-pushing spirit of earlier pop music.

#4: Nation of Language recreates 1980s synth-pop and new wave

Nation of Language draw heavily from 1980s synth-pop and new wave, using pulsing bass, bright synthesizers, and cool vocals. The Brooklyn band formed in 2016 after Ian Devaney was inspired by OMD. Their album A Way Forward (2021) expands that retro foundation with dance rhythms and modern indie-rock touches throughout.

#5: Japanese Breakfast combines 1980s synth-pop with emotional songwriting

Japanese Breakfast, led by Michelle Zauner, combines synth-pop brightness with depth associated with 1980s singer-songwriters. Her album Jubilee (2021) leans into colorful pop, while work such as Psychopomp (2016) explores grief and loss. That contrast recalls artists who paired upbeat production with themes, giving Zauner’s music both sparkle and weight.

#6: Gunship turns 1980s movie nostalgia into synthwave

Gunship make synthwave that openly celebrates 1980s movies, video games, and electronic soundtracks. Formed in Britain in 2014, the band uses analog synthesizers and cinematic arrangements to recreate that era’s futuristic mood. Their album Dark All Day (2018) is a strong starting point for anyone wanting neon-soaked retro music today.

#7: Grayscale adds 1980s tones to alternative rock

Grayscale are a modern alternative rock band, but their album Nella Vita (2019) introduced 1980s-inspired textures into their sound. Synths, polished production, and dramatic melodies sit alongside the band’s rock foundation. Later songs, including Diamond (2021), continue that approach, showing how retro influences can fit naturally into contemporary guitar music.

#8: Superorganism brings 1980s art-pop experimentation into the present

Superorganism combines electronic pop, indie rock, samples, and playful vocals in a style that recalls the experimentation of 1980s art-pop. The group formed in 2016 and released Superorganism (2018), their self-titled debut. The songs jump between ideas and sounds, using humor and unusual arrangements while maintaining carefully crafted pop hooks.

#9: Oceanator adds 1980s synth-pop to post-rock

Elise Okusami’s Oceanator combines post-rock with melodic songwriting and synthesizers that recall 1980s pop. Her debut album Things I Never Said (2020) shows how those electronic textures can sit alongside heavier guitars and personal lyrics. The combination gives Oceanator a sound with clear echoes of the decade’s polished synth-driven production.

#10: Automatic revives the darker side of 1980s post-punk

Automatic channel late-1970s and early-1980s post-punk through sparse synths, driving bass, and tightly controlled rhythms. The Los Angeles trio formed in 2017 and released their debut album Signal (2019). Their mechanical sound recalls Joy Division and other early post-punk acts, while their modern production keeps everything feeling sharp and current.

#11: Bleachers mixes modern indie pop with 1980s production

Bleachers, the project led by Jack Antonoff, combines indie pop with keyboards, drums, and layered production associated with 1980s pop rock. Their album Gone Now (2017) is an example, while Chinatown (2020) connected directly through Antonoff’s collaboration with Bruce Springsteen. It still feels nostalgic yet current in its own way.

#12: Dana Jean Phoenix embraces the 1980s synthwave sound

Dana Jean Phoenix is deeply rooted in synthwave, a modern genre built around electronic sounds and imagery associated with the 1980s. Her album Synth City (2018) makes that influence obvious, while Megawave (2020), created with Powernerd, pushes the neon aesthetic further. Her music combines vintage-style synthesizers with modern electronic production.

#13: Walk the Moon updates 1980s new wave and synth-pop

Walk the Moon combines alternative rock with synth-pop, new wave, and dance music reminiscent of the 1980s. The self-titled album Walk the Moon (2012) established this sound, while Talking Is Hard (2014) pushed it further. Songs like Shut Up and Dance (2014) show how the band turned retro influences into modern pop.

#14: Dave Keuning carries The Killers’ 1980s influence into solo work

The Killers have drawn from 1980s new wave and synth-pop, so guitarist Dave Keuning’s solo work naturally carries those influences. His debut album Prismism (2019) mixes guitars with atmospheric keyboards and electronic touches. The result has the polished, dramatic feel associated with the decade while retaining Keuning’s modern alternative-rock identity.

#15: The Ivy builds dreamy indie pop around 1980s synths

The Ivy lean heavily into the glossy side of 1980s music, using synthesizers, electronic rhythms, and dreamy melodies across their indie-pop catalog. Their EP We Move Faster At Night (2022) captures that approach well. The trio updates new wave textures with modern production, creating music that feels nostalgic and contemporary.

#16: Greta Van Fleet revives the era’s larger-than-life rock style

Greta Van Fleet are known for drawing from 1970s hard rock rather than copying 1980s music, but their theatrical style can evoke the era’s rock culture. Formed in Michigan in 2012, the band built its reputation on guitars and Josh Kiszka’s vocals. Anthem of the Peaceful Army (2018) showcases that style.

#17: PalMist combines 1980s pop with heavier modern rock

PalMist blend 1980s pop and synthwave influences with rock and metal, creating a sound that moves between catchy melodies and heavier guitars. Their Wildfire (Synthwave Mix) (2020) makes the retro influence especially clear. Rather than copying the decade, the band uses textures as a base for something heavier and modern.

#18: Blaqk Audio turns 1980s synth-pop into dark electronic music

Blaqk Audio, the electronic project of AFI members Davey Havok and Jade Puget, blends synth-pop, electro, and darkwave with 1980s influences. Their album Beneath The Black Palms (2020) shows how they combine danceable electronic beats with darker moods. It echoes the decade’s underground club music and darker new wave especially well.

#19: The Night Game brings new wave into modern pop rock

The Night Game, led by Martin Johnson, draws from new wave, synth-pop, and power pop while keeping a pop-rock foundation. The project began in 2017, and its releases often pair glossy keyboards with melodies and guitars. A Postcard From The City Of Angels (2022) highlights Johnson’s interest in 1980s textures.

#20: M83 creates an 1980s-inspired electronic atmosphere

French electronic project M83, founded by Anthony Gonzalez in 2001, uses synthesizers, arrangements, and vocals to create a sound that often recalls 1980s electronic pop. Their breakthrough album Hurry Up, We’re Dreaming (2011) is an example. The music feels nostalgic, combining modern production with the decade’s love of atmospheric synths.