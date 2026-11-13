Humans like to imagine heroism as something uniquely ours, right up until a pigeon flies through gunfire, a dog carries a live grenade away from wounded soldiers, or a pig runs into traffic to find help. Animals have served in wars, disasters, hospitals, oceans, and homes, sometimes reacting with instincts that look remarkably close to courage.

#1: Balto — Siberian Husky

Balto became the public face of the 1925 serum run to Nome after leading Gunnar Kaasen’s sled team through the final stretch of the relay carrying desperately needed diphtheria antitoxin. He did not run the entire journey, as later movies sometimes imply, but his team completed roughly the final 50-plus miles through severe winter conditions. Balto reached Nome with the medicine intact and became an instant celebrity, eventually receiving his famous statue in Central Park.

#2: Cher Ami — Homing Pigeon

During the Meuse-Argonne Offensive in 1918, American troops known as the Lost Battalion became trapped behind German lines and were accidentally being shelled by their own artillery. Cher Ami carried a message containing their position despite suffering devastating injuries to the chest and leg. Smithsonian records note that the message helped provide crucial coordinates used in the unit’s eventual relief, though the familiar claim that Cher Ami single-handedly “saved 194 men” simplifies a more complicated rescue.

#3: Sergeant Stubby — Terrier Mix

Stubby started World War I as an unofficial mascot and ended it as one of America’s most celebrated military dogs. Serving with the 102nd Infantry in France, he learned to warn soldiers of incoming gas, located wounded men between trenches, and survived shrapnel wounds himself. Smithsonian accounts also credit him with stopping a German soldier near Allied positions until American troops arrived. His rank of “sergeant” was unofficial, but after 17 battles, hardly anyone was going to argue with him.

#4: Togo — Siberian Husky

Balto got the headlines, but Togo performed the most punishing portion of the Nome serum relay. Already around twelve years old, Togo led musher Leonhard Seppala’s team across more than 260 miles in total, including the dangerous frozen waters of Norton Sound. The National Park Service describes his section as the longest and most hazardous of the entire run. Seppala later called Togo the finest dog he had ever driven. Heroism occasionally loses the publicity contest.

#5: Lucca — Military Working Dog

Lucca spent six years working with the U.S. Marine Corps, searching for explosives during more than 400 missions in Iraq and Afghanistan. According to the PDSA, no human casualties occurred on patrols while she was leading searches. Her career ended in 2012 when an improvised explosive device detonated beneath her, resulting in the loss of one leg. Lucca survived, retired, and later received the PDSA Dickin Medal for her service. Four hundred successful missions is a formidable résumé with or without four legs.

#6: Simon — Ship’s Cat

Simon served aboard HMS Amethyst during the 1949 Yangtze Incident and was wounded when artillery struck the ship. After recovering from burns and shrapnel injuries, the cat returned to work hunting rats that threatened the crew’s already scarce food supplies while the vessel remained trapped for weeks. His contribution became so celebrated that he received the PDSA Dickin Medal—the only cat ever awarded it. Sometimes saving a ship requires courage, persistence, and an absolute intolerance for rodents.

#7: Swansea Jack — Black Retriever

Swansea Jack lived around the docks and River Tawe during the 1930s and became famous for repeatedly responding when people were in trouble in the water. Swansea Museum says his first known rescue involved a twelve-year-old boy in 1931, followed by many more. Tradition credits Jack with saving 27 people during his lifetime, though some later accounts give an even higher number. He received multiple awards and eventually became one of Wales’s most beloved canine heroes.

#8: Barry — St. Bernard

Barry lived at the Great St. Bernard Hospice in the Swiss Alps from 1800 to 1812, where dogs helped locate travelers lost in snow and fog. Tradition says Barry personally saved more than 40 people, making him the most famous St. Bernard rescue dog in history. The Barry Foundation itself cautions that his story blends documented history with myths accumulated over generations. The heroic reputation is genuine; the exact rescue count is considerably harder to audit two centuries later.

#9: Gander — Newfoundland

Gander began military life as the mascot of the Royal Rifles of Canada before accompanying the regiment to Hong Kong during World War II. During fighting in December 1941, he repeatedly confronted enemy soldiers and protected wounded Canadians. His final act became legendary: when a grenade landed near seven wounded men, Gander picked it up and carried it away before it exploded, killing him but saving the soldiers. He was posthumously awarded the PDSA Dickin Medal in 2000.

#10: Judy — English Pointer

Judy survived shipwreck, Japanese imprisonment, attacks, starvation, and repeated wartime danger during World War II. After HMS Grasshopper was sunk, she helped her stranded crew find fresh water by digging up a spring. She later became an official prisoner of war alongside British servicemen and reportedly protected prisoners while enduring abuse herself. During another sinking, PDSA records say she pushed floating debris toward men struggling in the water. Judy received the Dickin Medal after the war for courage and endurance.

#11: Trakr — German Shepherd

Canadian police officer James Symington and his search dog Trakr traveled to New York after the September 11 attacks to help search the World Trade Center ruins. Trakr became associated with the discovery of Genelle Guzman-McMillan, the final survivor pulled alive from the North Tower debris roughly 27 hours after the collapse. Search-and-rescue dogs worked under brutal conditions amid unstable rubble and dust. Trakr later became internationally celebrated as one of the canine faces of the rescue effort.

#12: Wojtek — Syrian Brown Bear

Polish soldiers adopted Wojtek as a cub during World War II, and he eventually became the mascot of the 22nd Artillery Supply Company of the Polish II Corps. The unit formally enlisted him so he could travel with them. During the Italian campaign, he was famously reported to have helped move artillery ammunition during fighting around Monte Cassino. Afterward, the company adopted a bear carrying an artillery shell as its emblem. Wojtek eventually retired to Edinburgh Zoo.

#13: Ning Nong — Elephant

Eight-year-old Amber Owen was riding Ning Nong on a beach in Thailand when the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami approached. Her family later recalled that the elephant became agitated as the sea behaved strangely and moved inland while carrying Amber, ultimately reaching safer ground before devastating waves struck the coast. Amber has consistently credited Ning Nong with saving her life. Her story later inspired books and dramatizations because sometimes the best early-warning system comes with enormous ears.

#14: Mila — Beluga Whale

In 2009, diver Yang Yun was participating in a free-diving competition in a cold aquarium pool in Harbin, China, when her legs cramped and she began sinking. Mila, one of the beluga whales in the pool, approached, took hold of Yang’s leg, and pushed her toward the surface. Organizers credited the whale with saving her life. The pool was only about twenty feet deep, but without breathing equipment and functioning legs, those final feet suddenly became enormous.

#15: Lulu — Pot-Bellied Pig

When Jo Ann Altsman suffered a heart attack while home alone, her pot-bellied pig Lulu apparently decided that waiting politely was not an option. Lulu squeezed out through a dog door, went toward the road, and repeatedly lay down in traffic until a driver finally stopped. The man followed her back to the house, discovered Altsman, and summoned medical help. Lulu later received national recognition for the rescue. Not every emergency responder arrives with a siren; some arrive snorting.

#16: Jambo — Western Lowland Gorilla

In 1986, a five-year-old boy fell into the gorilla enclosure at Jersey Zoo and lay unconscious inside. Jambo, the troop’s dominant male silverback, approached the child, inspected him, and then remained nearby while keeping other gorillas away. After Jambo moved off, rescuers were able to reach the boy. Footage of his surprisingly gentle behavior traveled around the world and helped challenge popular images of gorillas as naturally aggressive monsters. Sometimes the giant everyone fears becomes the calmest individual present.

#17: Salty and Roselle — Guide Dogs

On September 11, 2001, guide dogs Salty and Roselle were working with their blind owners inside the World Trade Center’s North Tower. Roselle calmly guided Michael Hingson down 78 floors through smoke, crowds, and confusion. Salty similarly helped Omar Rivera descend from the 71st floor, reportedly refusing to leave his owner even when Rivera tried to give him a chance to escape independently. Both dogs and their owners reached safety before the tower collapsed.

#18: Frida — Labrador Retriever

Mexican Navy rescue dog Frida became internationally recognizable after the devastating 2017 earthquakes, usually photographed wearing protective goggles and tiny boots while searching collapsed buildings. Her heroic reputation extended beyond that disaster. Across deployments in Mexico, Haiti, and Ecuador, the Navy credited Frida with detecting dozens of people and helping locate 12 survivors alive. She participated in more than 50 rescue operations before retiring. Few search-and-rescue uniforms have ever looked quite as memorable as goggles fitted to a Labrador.

#19: Binti Jua — Western Lowland Gorilla

When a three-year-old boy fell into the gorilla habitat at Brookfield Zoo in 1996, Binti Jua approached the unconscious child while carrying her own baby. Instead of harming him, she picked him up gently and carried him toward an access area where keepers could retrieve him. Brookfield Zoo still lists the rescue among the major events in its history. Like Jambo a decade earlier, Binti Jua demonstrated just how badly the old “ferocious gorilla” stereotype underestimated these animals.

#20: Smoky — Yorkshire Terrier

Smoky weighed only about four pounds, which turned out to be exactly the right size for one important wartime assignment. During World War II in the Pacific, she pulled communications wire through a narrow underground drainage pipe, allowing engineers to establish a vital line without exposing men to dangerous excavation and possible attack. She also accompanied military personnel through numerous air raids and later visited wounded soldiers. The tiny Yorkie eventually became one of the breed’s most celebrated historical figures.