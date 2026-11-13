A city does not have to disappear beneath the ocean to be in serious trouble. Across the world, major urban areas are gradually losing elevation as groundwater extraction, soft sediments, enormous building loads, land reclamation, and natural geological processes cause the ground beneath them to subside. The danger becomes particularly serious in coastal and river cities, where sinking land combines with rising seas and stronger flood exposure. Keep reading to see where the ground is dropping beneath some of the world’s largest cities.

#1: Mexico City, Mexico

Mexico City presents one of the world’s clearest examples of severe urban land subsidence, and the explanation lies beneath its streets. Much of the metropolis was built over the former Lake Texcoco, whose soft, water-rich clay sediments compress when groundwater is removed from the aquifers below. Decades of pumping to supply the enormous population have accelerated that compaction, producing dramatic sinking across large sections of the city. In some areas, measurements have recorded subsidence approaching roughly half a meter per year, although rates vary considerably by location. The movement is also uneven, which can be even more destructive than uniform sinking because roads, buildings, sewer lines, and other infrastructure deform at different rates. Cracks and tilted structures provide visible evidence of a process that largely happens underground.

#2: Jakarta, Indonesia

Jakarta became internationally associated with sinking cities because parts of the Indonesian capital have experienced exceptionally rapid subsidence. The problem is particularly serious in northern Jakarta, where low elevation already leaves communities highly exposed to coastal flooding. One of the central drivers has been intensive groundwater extraction, encouraged by inadequate access to reliable piped water for portions of the metropolitan population. As underground water is removed, sediment layers can compact, and the land above gradually drops. Heavy urban development and the natural characteristics of the deltaic ground add further pressure to an already vulnerable landscape. Sea-level rise then compounds the problem, but it is important to distinguish rising water from the actual downward movement of the land itself. Flood barriers, pumps, coastal defenses, and efforts to expand piped water infrastructure have become part of the response.

#3: Semarang, Indonesia

Semarang receives less international attention than Jakarta, but its subsidence problem is similarly striking in parts of the city. Located on the northern coast of Java, Semarang has expanded across low-lying coastal and alluvial terrain where sediments can compact significantly. Groundwater extraction for homes, businesses, and industry has contributed to the downward movement, while the weight of continuing development can add to local settlement. Some northern districts have experienced subsidence measured in centimeters per year, dramatically increasing their vulnerability to tidal flooding known locally as rob. Roads and buildings may need to be repeatedly elevated as surrounding ground levels continue to change. Flood defenses can temporarily protect neighborhoods, but sinking land effectively reduces their relative height over time. The result is a difficult cycle in which infrastructure designed for one elevation may become inadequate years later.

#4: Bangkok, Thailand

Bangkok sits on the soft sediments of the Chao Phraya River delta, making the Thai capital naturally vulnerable to gradual ground movement. Rapid development during the twentieth century dramatically increased demand for groundwater, and intensive pumping contributed to substantial subsidence across the metropolitan region. Authorities eventually introduced stronger groundwater regulations and pumping controls, which helped slow the extreme rates observed during earlier decades. Slower, however, does not mean motion has disappeared entirely, and parts of the region continue to experience subsidence. Bangkok’s low elevation makes even relatively modest downward movement important because seasonal flooding, river levels, storm conditions, and sea-level rise already place pressure on drainage systems. The city’s enormous concentration of buildings and infrastructure also means that small elevation changes can have costly consequences when accumulated over decades.

#5: Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Ho Chi Minh City has expanded rapidly across a low-lying delta environment where much of the underlying ground consists of relatively young, compressible sediments. Groundwater extraction has been identified as an important contributor to subsidence, alongside natural sediment compaction and the increasing weight of urban development. Satellite measurements have revealed that the city is not descending uniformly; some districts sink substantially faster than others. That unevenness matters because it can alter drainage gradients, damage infrastructure, and create localized pockets where water accumulates more readily. Flooding is already a recurring concern because the metropolis is crossed by rivers and canals and is exposed to tides and intense seasonal rainfall. When land subsidence combines with sea-level rise, the relative water level can increase faster than either process would suggest on its own. Reducing groundwater dependence and improving water management have therefore become important parts of the city’s adaptation challenge.

#6: Manila, Philippines

Metro Manila faces a particularly difficult combination of land subsidence, population density, flooding, and exposure to tropical storms. Studies of the wider region have identified significant sinking in several areas, with intensive groundwater extraction considered an important contributor. Aquifers supply households, businesses, and industries where surface-water systems cannot fully meet demand, but sustained pumping can cause underground sediments to compact. Some communities around Manila Bay are especially vulnerable because they already occupy extremely low-lying terrain. As the ground descends, drainage becomes more difficult, and storm surges or high tides can penetrate farther into developed areas. The process can also be highly uneven, meaning that neighboring districts may experience very different rates of elevation loss. Sea-level rise adds another layer of risk, but subsidence can locally increase relative sea-level change far more rapidly than global averages alone would indicate.

#7: Shanghai, China

Shanghai’s spectacular skyline sits on a delta built from layers of soft sediment deposited by the Yangtze River system over long periods of time. During the city’s rapid twentieth-century industrialization, extensive groundwater extraction contributed to substantial land subsidence. The problem became serious enough that authorities introduced groundwater management measures, artificial recharge, and extensive monitoring to slow the decline. These interventions have greatly reduced subsidence compared with historical peaks, but Shanghai remains a city where ground movement requires continuous attention. Its extraordinary concentration of high-rise buildings, transportation infrastructure, tunnels, and underground construction adds complexity to how local deformation is monitored and managed. The city’s coastal location also means elevation matters enormously when assessing storm surge and long-term sea-level rise. Shanghai is therefore somewhat different from cities where subsidence remains largely uncontrolled: it demonstrates that aggressive management can substantially reduce rates.

#8: Beijing, China

Beijing may be far from the ocean, but that does not protect it from significant land subsidence. The Chinese capital has historically depended heavily on groundwater to support its population, industry, and extraordinary pace of urban development. Sustained pumping lowered groundwater levels and contributed to compaction in sedimentary layers beneath parts of the metropolitan region. Satellite radar studies have identified sinking zones where movement has occurred at notably different rates across the city and surrounding plain. Uneven subsidence can threaten roads, railways, building foundations, pipelines, and other infrastructure even without creating the dramatic coastal flooding associated with Jakarta or Manila. China has responded with groundwater restrictions and major water-transfer infrastructure intended partly to reduce pressure on depleted aquifers. Those efforts have improved conditions in some areas, demonstrating that human decisions can influence the trajectory of subsidence.

#9: Tianjin, China

Tianjin combines several characteristics that make subsidence particularly consequential: extensive groundwater use, compressible sediments, major industrial development, and a low-lying position near the Bohai Sea. Long-term pumping contributed to significant groundwater declines and compaction beneath the city and surrounding region. Some areas historically experienced severe sinking, prompting authorities to impose stronger controls and develop alternative water supplies. Although management has reduced rates compared with earlier periods, subsidence remains an important concern because previously compressed sediments may not fully recover. Tianjin’s coastal geography means every centimeter of lost elevation can increase exposure to flooding and relative sea-level rise. Uneven settlement also poses problems for transportation networks, buildings, pipelines, and other infrastructure spread across the rapidly developed metropolitan area. Continuous satellite and ground-based monitoring helps identify where movement remains concentrated.

#10: Tehran, Iran

Tehran’s sinking problem is closely connected to a resource that the region can scarcely afford to lose: groundwater. The Iranian capital and surrounding plains depend heavily on underground aquifers, while prolonged extraction combined with drought and agricultural demand has caused water levels to fall. Satellite observations have revealed severe subsidence in parts of the greater Tehran region, with some zones sinking by many centimeters annually. The phenomenon is especially pronounced across plains south and southwest of the urban core, where sediment compaction can create cracks and deformation at the surface. Roads, railways, pipelines, buildings, and even airport infrastructure can become vulnerable when the ground does not descend uniformly. The problem also damages the aquifer itself because extreme compaction can permanently reduce the pore space capable of storing groundwater in the future. That makes subsidence both an infrastructure problem and a water-security problem.

#11: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans has always lived with water, but parts of the city are also moving downward relative to the surrounding Gulf Coast. Much of the urban area occupies Mississippi Delta sediments that naturally compact over time, while drainage, groundwater changes, construction, and human alteration of the delta can intensify local subsidence. The problem is highly uneven, meaning one neighborhood or piece of infrastructure may descend faster than another nearby. Because significant portions of New Orleans already sit at or below sea level, even modest elevation losses can increase dependence on levees, pumps, floodwalls, and drainage infrastructure. The city’s extensive pumping system has made development possible in areas that historically contained wetlands, but drying organic-rich soils can itself contribute to additional subsidence. Hurricane Katrina demonstrated the catastrophic consequences that can follow when flood-protection systems fail, although subsidence was only one component of that disaster.

#12: Houston, Texas

Houston’s extraordinary growth has occurred across a Gulf Coast landscape where groundwater extraction has produced substantial subsidence over the past century. As the metropolitan region expanded, enormous quantities of underground water were pumped for municipal and industrial use, lowering aquifer pressure and allowing clay-rich layers to compact. Some parts of the Houston-Galveston region lost several feet of elevation during the twentieth century before stricter groundwater management reduced the problem in heavily regulated areas. The story is not uniform, however, because development has shifted outward and some growing communities continue to depend substantially on groundwater. Subsidence is especially important around Houston because the region is already exposed to hurricanes, storm surges, extreme rainfall, and drainage problems. Losing elevation can alter how water moves across an exceptionally flat landscape and increase flood vulnerability in affected areas. Extensive monitoring networks now track changes across the region.

#13: New York City, New York

New York is sinking much more slowly than cities such as Jakarta or Mexico City, but measurements indicate that parts of the metropolitan region are nevertheless experiencing gradual vertical land movement. One important factor is glacial isostatic adjustment, a lingering geological response to the enormous ice sheets that covered northern North America during the last Ice Age. As formerly ice-covered regions continue rebounding, areas farther south can gradually subside as part of the same large-scale crustal adjustment. Researchers have also investigated local variations associated with sediments, groundwater, landfill areas, and the immense concentration of buildings and infrastructure, although the city’s weight should not be treated as the sole explanation for its sinking. Rates differ considerably across the region rather than following one uniform pattern. A few millimeters per year may sound trivial, but accumulated over decades it matters in a coastal city already exposed to storm surges and rising seas.

#14: Venice, Italy

Venice’s relationship with subsidence stretches back centuries, but twentieth-century industrial groundwater extraction made the problem considerably worse. Pumping from aquifers beneath the Venetian region contributed to accelerated sinking until restrictions introduced in the latter half of the century sharply reduced that human-driven component. The city has not become geologically motionless, however, because natural compaction and other vertical land movements continue. Venice’s extraordinary vulnerability comes from combining this gradual subsidence with rising sea levels and an urban fabric constructed directly within a lagoon. Episodes of acqua alta, or exceptionally high water, have repeatedly flooded squares, walkways, and historic buildings. The MOSE barrier system was built to temporarily isolate the lagoon from particularly dangerous high tides, providing an important new layer of protection. Yet safeguarding Venice requires far more than operating floodgates because buildings, foundations, sediments, and water levels continue interacting over long timescales.

#15: Lagos, Nigeria

Lagos is one of Africa’s largest and fastest-growing urban regions, and its low-lying coastal setting makes any downward ground movement especially important. Research using satellite measurements has identified subsidence across parts of the metropolitan area, although rates vary substantially depending on location and study period. Groundwater extraction is one suspected contributor, while natural sediment compaction, heavy development, land reclamation, and local geological conditions can also influence vertical movement. Many communities already face serious flooding from intense rainfall, inadequate drainage, coastal processes, and development across vulnerable terrain. Subsidence can quietly worsen those problems by reducing surface elevation and changing the direction in which water naturally drains. The challenge is intensified by the enormous scale and speed of Lagos’s population growth, which continually increases demand for water, housing, roads, and new construction. Coastal projects and reclaimed areas require particularly careful monitoring because recently deposited materials may settle over time.

#16: Dhaka, Bangladesh

Dhaka occupies part of the vast Bengal delta, a dynamic geological environment created by sediments delivered through some of the world’s largest river systems. The city and surrounding region face complex vertical land movement produced by sediment compaction, groundwater extraction, geological processes, and intense urban development. Dhaka relies heavily on groundwater to meet the needs of its enormous population, and sustained withdrawal has caused groundwater levels to decline significantly in many areas. When water is removed from compressible sediment layers, those layers can compact and contribute to surface subsidence. The consequences extend beyond sinking itself because changes in elevation can complicate drainage in a city already challenged by monsoon rainfall and flooding. Not every part of Dhaka descends at the same rate, making detailed monitoring essential rather than relying on a single citywide figure. Bangladesh’s broader exposure to river flooding and climate-driven sea-level change makes understanding vertical land movement particularly important.

#17: Karachi, Pakistan

Karachi’s enormous population and limited freshwater resources have placed intense pressure on the systems supplying Pakistan’s largest city. Satellite-based studies have detected land subsidence in parts of the metropolitan area, with groundwater withdrawal, sediment compaction, construction, and local geological conditions among the factors researchers examine. The movement is spatially uneven, so describing the entire city with one subsidence rate can conceal important differences between districts. That variability can be particularly damaging when roads, buildings, drainage systems, and pipelines cross zones moving at different speeds. Karachi’s location beside the Arabian Sea adds another dimension because lower land elevations can increase the long-term consequences of coastal flooding and sea-level rise. Rapid urbanization also means that new construction may occur before ground behavior has been thoroughly characterized. Water scarcity creates a difficult feedback loop: growing demand encourages further groundwater extraction precisely where excessive pumping may contribute to additional compaction.

#18: Alexandria, Egypt

Alexandria has faced changing coastlines for thousands of years, and modern research indicates that parts of the Egyptian city and surrounding Nile Delta are also affected by land subsidence. Delta sediments naturally compact over time, while groundwater extraction, construction, and changes to sediment supply can contribute to local variations in elevation. The construction of dams along the Nile, particularly the Aswan High Dam, dramatically reduced the amount of fresh sediment reaching parts of the delta, altering processes that historically helped replenish the landscape. Alexandria’s Mediterranean coastline is simultaneously exposed to erosion, storms, and rising sea levels. This combination makes relative sea-level rise—the change experienced locally when both water rises and land moves—particularly important. Low-lying areas, archaeological sites, beaches, and densely developed neighborhoods all face different degrees of vulnerability. Protective engineering can reduce certain immediate risks, but it cannot eliminate the underlying geological processes.

#19: Hanoi, Vietnam

Hanoi’s location on the Red River Delta provides fertile land and abundant water, but it also places the Vietnamese capital over sediments susceptible to compaction. Rapid population growth and urban development have increased demand for groundwater, and research has linked sustained extraction to measurable subsidence in parts of the metropolitan area. The process does not affect every district equally because geology, pumping intensity, construction, and sediment characteristics vary across relatively short distances. Uneven sinking can damage roads, buildings, pipelines, and drainage networks even when the average citywide movement appears modest. Hanoi also experiences intense seasonal rainfall, making subtle changes in surface elevation important for flood management. Reducing dependence on groundwater and expanding alternative water supplies can help address the human-driven component, but compacted geological layers may not simply return to their previous thickness. Continuous monitoring is therefore essential as the city continues expanding.

#20: Osaka, Japan

Osaka offers one of the clearest examples of how severe urban subsidence can be dramatically reduced without completely erasing its historical consequences. During Japan’s rapid industrial expansion, enormous quantities of groundwater were pumped from beneath Osaka, causing significant compaction and substantial elevation loss in parts of the city. By the mid-twentieth century, the problem had become serious enough to threaten buildings, infrastructure, and low-lying districts near Osaka Bay. Japan responded with strict controls on groundwater extraction and greater reliance on alternative water sources, causing subsidence rates to decline sharply from their historical extremes. The ground already lost, however, could not simply be restored, leaving portions of the metropolitan area permanently lower and dependent on extensive flood-protection infrastructure. Sea walls, levees, gates, and pumping systems consequently remain important elements of Osaka’s defenses against storm surges and flooding. The city stands apart from many others on this list because its experience demonstrates that policy can successfully control a major human cause of sinking.