Open an old animal encyclopedia and the world behaves itself. Lions occupy one section, whales another, and birds sit beneath their own neat headings, and every painted illustration seems to know exactly where it belongs. Evolution has never been quite so orderly. Beneath those familiar labels is a stranger inheritance, where even the termite inside an old wooden beam carries a history that makes its familiar “white ant” nickname completely wrong. Appearance tells us what an animal needed to become. Ancestry remembers what came before. Now and then, the two stories seem to have almost nothing in common.

#1: Whales and hippos

Set their skeletons in the same museum hall, and the connection still takes a moment to sink in. One body has been reshaped for a life without solid ground, while the other retains four stout legs and the heavy frame of a land mammal. DNA and fossils, however, tell the same broad story: the closest living relatives of cetaceans are hippopotamuses. More than 50 million years ago, the ancestors leading toward modern whales were still terrestrial mammals belonging to the even-toed ungulate branch.

#2: Elephants and manatees

Water erased nearly every visible clue in one branch of this family. The paddle-shaped flippers, broad tail, and rounded body of a manatee give little reason to picture an elephant standing anywhere nearby. However, both belong to Paenungulata, an ancient mammalian grouping that also includes the much smaller hyrax. The exact arrangement among those three living branches has proved difficult to resolve, which is why it is safer not to picture the relationship as a simple straight line from one animal to another.

#3: Sloths and anteaters

The claws offer a better clue than the faces. Sloths use their long curved claws to hang from branches for extraordinary lengths of time; anteaters put equally impressive forelimbs to much rougher work, ripping into ant and termite colonies before feeding. Their lifestyles seem almost designed to contrast with each other, yet these animals make up the two living branches of Pilosa. That places them within Xenarthra, the distinctive American mammal lineage that also contains armadillos. The split between sloth and anteater ancestors reaches far back into the Cenozoic, giving evolution plenty of time to build two very different specialists.

#4: Pangolins and carnivorans

The armor is a red herring. With overlapping scales, digging claws, and the ability to curl into a defensive ba*l, pangolins practically invite comparison with armadillos. That resemblance developed independently. Follow the mammalian family tree instead, and pangolins appear beside a branch containing far less armored company: cats, dogs, bears, seals, weasels, and the rest of Carnivora. The order Pholidota, represented today by pangolins, is the sister lineage to Carnivora within the larger group Ferae. It is an odd neighborhood for a toothless animal that specializes largely in ants and termites.

#5: Red pandas and raccoons

Taxonomists had quite a time with the red panda. Its name pulled attention toward the giant panda; its masked face and ringed tail suggested a raccoon, and for years its proper placement moved around as scientists compared anatomy and, eventually, genetic evidence. The answer gave this small Himalayan mammal a family of its own, Ailuridae. It sits within Musteloidea, the broader carnivoran grouping that also contains raccoons, weasels, otters, badgers, and skunks. Raccoons are therefore genuine evolutionary neighbors, though not members of the red panda’s immediate family.

#6: Hyenas and mongooses

A silhouette can be persuasive. Long muzzle, muscular shoulders, four running legs: glance at a hyena without much context and the mind drifts naturally toward dogs. Classification sends us the opposite way. Hyenas belong to Feliformia, the cat-like side of Carnivora, and their evolutionary neighborhood includes mongooses and related carnivores rather than wolves, foxes, or domestic dogs. Millions of years of adaptation simply produced a body that happens to look more canine than feline to human eyes.

#7: Horses and rhinos

Look down. The family resemblance is under their feet. Horses, rhinoceroses, and tapirs are the surviving members of Perissodactyla, the odd-toed ungulates, and the name refers to the way their limbs are organized around a dominant middle toe. A modern horse has taken that arrangement to an extreme: nearly all of its weight rests on a single enlarged third digit enclosed by the hoof. Rhinos generally retain three functional toes. Once that anatomical connection is noticed, a relationship that looked unlikely begins to feel less mysterious.

#8: Pronghorns and giraffes

Across the open country of western North America, the pronghorn seems perfectly at home in its own story. It is built low and light, can run at extraordinary speeds, and is routinely called an antelope. That last part is misleading. True antelopes belong to Bovidae, while the pronghorn is the only living member of Antilocapridae, a family that was far more diverse in prehistoric North America. Large genomic studies have placed that family next to Giraffidae, home to giraffes and okapis. Height has clearly not been preserved at the reunion. One branch eventually produced the tallest land animal alive; the surviving member of the other is an animal celebrated for speed across plains and sagebrush.

#9: Rabbits and rodents

There was a correction many of us encountered at school or while flipping through an animal book: rabbits are not rodents. Quite right. Rabbits, hares, and pikas belong to Lagomorpha, while mice, squirrels, beavers, rats, guinea pigs, and their relatives belong to Rodentia. What the correction tends to leave out is that the original mistake was not wildly off the mark. Lagomorphs and rodents are sister lineages united within the larger group Glires. Their famous front teeth even preserve both similarity and difference.

#10: Colugos and primates

Night turns a Southeast Asian forest into a very different place. High above the ground, a colugo can launch from one trunk and glide toward another beneath a membrane of skin stretching around much of its body. Earlier generations often knew it, if at all, by the wonderfully misleading name “flying lemur.” It neither flies under its own power nor belongs among lemurs. Its real relationship is better. Genomic evidence places Dermoptera, the colugo lineage, as the living sister group to primates.

#11: Crocodiles and birds

A farmyard can be more prehistoric than it looks. The chicken scratching beside a fence belongs to one of the two living branches of Archosauria. The other survives in crocodiles and alligators. Lizards and snakes, despite looking more conventionally “reptilian,” sit elsewhere. Archosaurs once included an astonishing variety of creatures, among them non-avian dinosaurs and pterosaurs, before extinction reduced the living cast to birds and crocodilians.

#12: Turtles and birds

For generations, the shell muddied the picture. A turtle’s body is so unusual that deciding where turtles belonged among reptiles became one of those scientific problems that could survive for decades. Their ribs are incorporated into the shell, their shoulder arrangement is peculiar, and the skull once encouraged researchers to place them on a very early reptilian branch. Molecular evidence produced a different family tree. Turtles are now strongly placed beside Archosauria, the lineage containing crocodilians and birds, rather than beside lizards and snakes.

#13: Tuatara and lizards

On islands around New Zealand lives a reptile that seems, at first, to need no explanation. The tuatara has scales, four legs, a long tail, and the general appearance of an especially sturdy lizard. Yet calling it a lizard erases more than 200 million years of separate history. Tuatara represent Rhynchocephalia, once a diverse reptile lineage but now reduced to a single living genus. Lizards and snakes belong to the sister group Squamata. Together, the two branches form Lepidosauria.

#14: Flamingos and grebes

If birds were arranged by silhouette alone, these two would never share a page. Flamingos rise on impossibly long legs, sweep specialized bills through shallow water, and turn colonies pink from a distance. Grebes sit low on lakes, disappear beneath the surface, and propel themselves underwater with legs placed far back on the body. Nevertheless, molecular studies overturned older assumptions and identified flamingos and grebes as each other’s closest living relatives.

#15: Falcons, parrots, and songbirds

Older field guides made a perfectly reasonable visual assumption. Falcons looked like hawks, so birds of prey were commonly treated as though their similar hooked bills, sharp talons, and hunting habits reflected close kinship. Genetic research complicated that tidy arrangement. True falcons belong on a branch much closer to parrots and passerines, the enormous group containing songbirds, than to hawks and eagles. Within this grouping, parrots are especially close to passerines, with falcons branching beside them in Eufalconimorphae.

#16: Termites and cockroaches

“White ants” was always a memorable name. It was also pointing in the wrong direction. Termites build colonies with workers, reproductive castes, and remarkably organized societies, which made the comparison with ants easy to understand. Their ancestry tells a completely different story. Modern phylogenetic research places termites inside Blattodea, the cockroach lineage, with wood-feeding Cryptocercus cockroaches among their closest living relatives. In evolutionary terms, termites are highly specialized social roaches.

#17: Butterflies and caddisflies

A butterfly crossing a summer garden seems to belong entirely to air, flowers, and sunlight. Down in a stream, a caddisfly larva may be assembling a tiny shelter from grains of sand, fragments of leaves, or little pieces of twig. The thread connecting those worlds is quite literal: silk. Lepidoptera, the order of butterflies and moths, and Trichoptera, the caddisflies, are sister groups united within Amphiesmenoptera. Their larvae possess related silk-producing systems inherited from an ancient common ancestor.

#18: Insects and crustaceans

The old classroom chart kept things simple: insects in one box, crustaceans in another, centipedes and millipedes somewhere nearby. Molecular biology made the boxes considerably messier. Hexapods, which include insects, are part of Pancrustacea, the evolutionary assemblage containing the crustacean lineages as well. In fact, genetic studies indicate that insects emerged from within the broader crustacean radiation rather than forming a completely separate branch beside it.

#19: Horseshoe crabs and spiders

Anyone who has picked up an empty horseshoe crab shell on an Atlantic beach knows how convincing the name can be. There is the broad hard covering, the many legs underneath, and an animal living at the edge of the sea. Surely it must be a crab. It is not. True crabs belong to the crustacean side of the arthropod family tree, while horseshoe crabs belong to Chelicerata, the great branch that also contains spiders, scorpions, ticks, and mites. Their shared heritage includes specialized front appendages called chelicerae, structures that have been modified for very different jobs across the group.

#20: Barnacles and crabs

Charles Darwin once spent years immersed in barnacles, dissecting and classifying them so thoroughly that his children reportedly came to regard barnacle study as a perfectly normal occupation for a father. Their strange bodies justify the fascination. An adult barnacle appears to be a little shell permanently cemented to a rock, dock, whale, or ship, opening its plates only to sweep food from the water. Earlier naturalists had good reason to wonder what kind of creature it was. Its youth gives the secret away.