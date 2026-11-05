Forgotten US Towns Abandoned for Odd Reasons

Towns are not supposed to need evacuation plans. They are supposed to outlive the mine, survive the flood, replace the old highway, and keep appearing on maps long after the people who founded them are gone. Yet across the United States, entire communities have discovered that geography, industry, pollution, or one spectacularly bad decision can make staying home nearly impossible. Sometimes the danger was invisible. Sometimes residents watched the problem approaching for years. And in a few cases, the solution was not to save the town at all, but to move it, bury it, buy it, or simply walk away. The abandoned buildings are only the final chapter. Before calling any of these places ordinary ghost towns, find out what actually emptied them. In several cases, the explanation is considerably stranger than the ruins left behind.

#1: Centralia, Pennsylvania – An Underground Coal Fire That Wouldn’t Go Out

Centralia did not empty because its coal ran out. Coal became the reason people could no longer safely remain above it. In May 1962, a fire began in or near a municipal landfill and eventually spread into the network of abandoned anthracite coal workings beneath the Pennsylvania borough. Attempts to extinguish or contain the underground fire failed, allowing combustion to continue through seams beneath the community. Over the following decades, residents encountered hazardous gases, subsidence, cracks in the ground, and fears that unstable earth could suddenly collapse. A dramatic warning came in 1981 when 12-year-old Todd Domboski fell into a sinkhole that opened beneath him and was rescued before being overcome by fumes. The federal government subsequently funded a relocation program, and most residents accepted buyouts and left. Pennsylvania later condemned the remaining properties, although a legal settlement allowed a small number of residents to remain for the rest of their lives.

#2: Times Beach, Missouri – Roads Sprayed With Dioxin-Contaminated Oil

Times Beach was destroyed by something residents originally wanted sprayed onto their roads. The Missouri community had many unpaved streets, and during the early 1970s waste oil was applied to suppress the clouds of dust kicked up by vehicles. The problem was that some of the material used by the waste hauler Russell Bliss had been contaminated with dioxin originating from industrial chemical waste. Residents did not initially understand that a routine dust-control treatment had spread a highly toxic contaminant through their community. Investigations eventually detected dangerous dioxin levels, but the crisis became even more extraordinary in December 1982 when the nearby Meramec River flooded Times Beach just as authorities were confronting the contamination. Residents were advised not to return, and the federal government ultimately purchased the properties of the community’s roughly 2,000 residents. Buildings were demolished, and contaminated materials from Times Beach and other Missouri sites were later incinerated during the cleanup. The town was formally disincorporated in 1985.

#3: Picher, Oklahoma – Toxic Mining Waste and Ground That Could Collapse

Picher became prosperous because of what miners removed from beneath the town, and nearly uninhabitable because of what mining left behind. Located within the Tri-State Mining District, the Oklahoma community became a major producer of lead and zinc during the twentieth century, including metals important to American war production. Mining created enormous piles of crushed waste rock known locally as chat, some towering over the landscape beside homes and roads. Decades of extraction also left underground workings and serious contamination involving lead and other heavy metals. Children proved especially vulnerable to lead exposure, while abandoned mine tunnels created concerns about subsidence beneath parts of the community. Picher eventually became part of the Tar Creek Superfund site, and federal buyouts encouraged residents to relocate. Then nature accelerated a process already underway. In May 2008, an EF4 tornado struck Picher, killing residents and destroying or damaging numerous structures in a town already scheduled for abandonment. Municipal operations eventually ceased, leaving behind an extraordinary landscape of empty streets, damaged buildings, mine waste, and environmental remediation.

#4: Treece, Kansas – A Town Bought Out Because Its Neighbor’s Pollution Crossed the State Line

The environmental disaster around Picher did not stop when it reached the Oklahoma-Kansas border. Immediately north sat Treece, Kansas, another community shaped by decades of lead and zinc mining within the same Tri-State Mining District. Treece residents lived among mine waste, contaminated soil, polluted water, and abandoned underground workings similar to those affecting their neighbors in Picher. When federal relocation efforts began addressing Picher, however, the state line initially created a frustrating distinction for Treece residents facing many of the same environmental hazards. Community members pushed for inclusion in a federal buyout rather than remaining beside an increasingly abandoned and contaminated landscape. Congress eventually authorized funding, and the Environmental Protection Agency oversaw a voluntary relocation program that purchased most residential properties. Families moved away, houses were demolished, and Treece effectively ceased functioning as a community. Kansas formally disincorporated the city in 2012. The result created one of the stranger paired disappearances on the American map: neighboring towns in two different states were largely emptied because a century of mining had produced an environmental problem that ignored the political boundary between them.

#5: Gilman, Colorado – A Mining Town Closed Because Mining Polluted the Landscape

Gilman clings dramatically to a mountainside above the Eagle River in Colorado, giving the abandoned community the appearance of a movie set built specifically for a ghost-town story. Its actual decline was tied to the industry that had sustained it for generations. Mining around the site began in the nineteenth century, and the community became associated particularly with lead and zinc production at the Eagle Mine. Unlike many Western mining towns, Gilman survived well into the twentieth century, complete with homes, schools, and other infrastructure supporting workers and their families. But the mine closed in 1984 amid declining economics, and residents were ordered to leave company-owned housing. The environmental consequences remained after the workers departed. Acid mine drainage and heavy-metal contamination affected the Eagle River and surrounding landscape, eventually contributing to the area’s designation as an EPA Superfund site. Cleanup efforts substantially improved portions of the watershed, but Gilman itself remained closed to ordinary public access on private property. That produces an unusual reversal of the classic mining ghost-town narrative. Residents did not simply drift away over generations after prospectors stopped finding ore.

#6: St. Thomas, Nevada – A Town Deliberately Put Under Lake Mead

Most abandoned towns remain available to photographers. St. Thomas spent decades requiring diving equipment. Mormon settlers established the community in the nineteenth century near the Muddy and Virgin rivers, and after shifting political boundaries placed the area firmly within Nevada, the settlement continued as an agricultural community. Its extraordinary fate arrived with the construction of Hoover Dam. As Lake Mead began filling during the 1930s, residents understood that the rising reservoir would eventually cover their homes. Properties were acquired, families departed, and the last resident, Hugh Lord, reportedly left in 1938 as water approached his property. St. Thomas disappeared beneath Lake Mead, eventually lying dozens of feet underwater when the reservoir stood at high levels. For years, the drowned town became a literal example of one community sacrificed to a massive water and power project serving the expanding Southwest. Then the story reversed. Falling water levels exposed foundations, roads, walls, and other remains of St. Thomas again, allowing visitors to walk through the former townsite within Lake Mead National Recreation Area. The community was not destroyed by a mysterious flood.

#7: Old Valmeyer, Illinois – A Town That Responded to a Flood by Moving Uphill

After the Great Flood of 1993 devastated Valmeyer, Illinois, residents faced a choice that sounds almost absurdly ambitious: rebuild the town where it had been or move nearly the entire community somewhere safer. Floodwaters from the Mississippi River system overwhelmed levees and inundated the low-lying village, severely damaging most of its structures. Instead of repeatedly exposing homes and public buildings to the same risk, community leaders pursued relocation to higher ground roughly two miles away and hundreds of feet above the original site. Federal assistance and an enormous local planning effort helped create a new Valmeyer with homes, streets, schools, municipal facilities, and infrastructure constructed on the bluff. Many residents chose to participate, although relocation was not instantaneous and the old townsite did not simply vanish overnight. The result is one of the unusual examples of American disaster recovery in which the community survived by abandoning much of its geography rather than its identity. Remnants of Old Valmeyer remained below while the functioning village continued above. That distinction makes it different from a conventional ghost town.

#8: Kaskaskia, Illinois – The Mississippi River Moved to the Other Side of Town

Kaskaskia presents a geographical puzzle before its history is even explained. The Illinois village is located west of the main Mississippi River channel and can be reached by road from Missouri without crossing the river, despite legally remaining part of Illinois. The reason involves one of the dramatic changes in the Mississippi’s course. Kaskaskia had once been an important French colonial settlement and later became Illinois’s first state capital. Its population and political importance declined during the nineteenth century, while repeated flooding and river erosion threatened the old community. In 1881, the Mississippi broke through a narrow neck of land and shifted into the channel of the Kaskaskia River, eventually leaving the surviving settlement physically separated from the rest of Illinois by the Mississippi’s new course. Much of old Kaskaskia was destroyed or washed away, and the community never recovered anything resembling its earlier prominence. A tiny population remains today, so describing Kaskaskia as completely abandoned would be inaccurate. Its fate is nevertheless stranger than ordinary economic decline.

#9: Glenrio, Texas/New Mexico – Interstate 40 Made the Traffic Disappear

Glenrio existed because travelers passed through it, which meant a new highway could be almost as destructive as a mine closing. The tiny community straddling the Texas-New Mexico state line became a stopping point along U.S. Route 66, where motorists could find gasoline, food, lodging, and other roadside services during the highway’s great era of automobile travel. Its peculiar border location even influenced local businesses because differences in state laws and taxes could make certain services more advantageous on one side than the other. Motels, filling stations, cafés, and signs depended on a continuous stream of travelers moving directly through town. Then Interstate 40 arrived. The new limited-access highway bypassed Glenrio during the 1970s, redirecting traffic away from the businesses whose survival depended on motorists seeing them from the road and deciding to stop. The economic effect was devastating. Businesses closed, residents left, and the community became one of Route 66’s recognizable ghost-town landscapes. Several historic structures survive, preserving the visual language of mid-century highway travel even though the customers disappeared long ago. Glenrio was not destroyed by fire, flood, contamination, or violence.

#10: Kennecott, Alaska – The Copper Was Worth a Fortune Until the Mines Closed

Kennecott looks like an industrial city abandoned halfway through a workday, with enormous red mill buildings rising against the mountains of Alaska. The community developed after extraordinarily rich copper deposits were discovered in the region around the beginning of the twentieth century. The Kennecott Copper Corporation constructed mines, processing facilities, worker housing, transportation infrastructure, and a company town in an environment so remote that simply moving ore to market required a major engineering effort. The Copper River and Northwestern Railway connected the mining district with the port at Cordova, allowing valuable copper to leave the Alaskan interior. For years the operation produced enormous quantities of ore and supported a community of workers and families. Eventually, however, the richest deposits were depleted and changing economics made continued operation unattractive. The mines closed in 1938, the final train departed, and Kennecott rapidly lost the industrial purpose that had justified maintaining a town in such an isolated location. Unlike communities swallowed by suburban development, much of the physical complex survived because remoteness discouraged wholesale redevelopment. The National Park Service now preserves significant portions within Wrangell-St. Elias National Park and Preserve.

#11: Rhyolite, Nevada – A Mining Boom That Collapsed Almost as Quickly as It Began

Rhyolite went from empty desert to ambitious city and back toward emptiness with extraordinary speed. The story began after gold discoveries in the Bullfrog Mining District near present-day Beatty, Nevada, in 1904. Prospectors, investors, merchants, and workers poured into the area, and Rhyolite rapidly acquired the infrastructure of a community expecting a long future. At its height, the town had hotels, banks, newspapers, stores, schools, electric lights, water lines, and an imposing three-story bank building whose ruins still dominate photographs of the site. Several railroads connected the boomtown to the outside world, reinforcing the belief that Rhyolite had become permanent. Then confidence collapsed. The Panic of 1907 made investment capital harder to obtain, disappointing mine performance weakened expectations, and the Montgomery Shoshone Mine eventually closed in 1911. Businesses failed and residents departed as quickly as they had arrived. By 1920, the population had fallen to almost nothing. Rhyolite did not need a natural disaster to destroy it.

#12: Cahawba, Alabama – A Former State Capital Defeated by Floods and a Changing Economy

Cahawba once held a status that makes its later abandonment difficult to imagine: it was Alabama’s first permanent state capital. Established near the confluence of the Alabama and Cahaba rivers, the town became the seat of state government in 1820. Its low-lying location, however, made flooding a recurring concern, and political critics used that vulnerability as one argument for moving the capital to Tuscaloosa in 1826. Cahawba did not immediately disappear. It remained an important cotton-shipping center, and its antebellum prosperity was tied to plantation agriculture and the labor of enslaved people. During the Civil War, the community also became the location of Castle Morgan, a Confederate prison that held captured Union soldiers. After the war, Cahawba briefly became an important center of political activity for newly emancipated Black residents during Reconstruction. Repeated flooding, changing transportation networks, and economic decline nevertheless continued eroding the town’s viability. Businesses and residents moved elsewhere, buildings were dismantled for materials, and the former capital gradually emptied.

#13: Elkmont, Tennessee – A Vacation Community Absorbed Into a National Park

Elkmont experienced an unusually complicated path from industrial settlement to vacation destination to largely abandoned historic district. The Tennessee community first expanded around logging operations in the Little River valley during the early twentieth century. As timber activity declined, wealthy families from Knoxville and surrounding areas increasingly used the mountain setting for summer retreats, establishing clubs and constructing vacation cottages. Then the creation of Great Smoky Mountains National Park fundamentally changed the future of the community. The federal government acquired properties within the park boundaries, but some owners were allowed to retain temporary leases rather than leave immediately. Those arrangements meant Elkmont did not suddenly empty when the national park was established in the 1930s. Families continued using cabins for decades, with the last leases expiring in 2001. Afterward, numerous structures stood vacant and deteriorated, producing the eerie “ghost town” appearance that made Elkmont famous online. The National Park Service eventually chose to preserve and rehabilitate selected historic buildings while removing others that could not be maintained.

#14: Bodie, California – Gold Built the Town, Then Decline and Fire Hollowed It Out

Bodie is frequently presented as though its residents simply disappeared one day and left dinner on the table. The actual decline was slower and more interesting. Gold discoveries in the region during the nineteenth century eventually produced a major mining boom, and by the late 1870s Bodie had grown into a substantial community with mines, mills, businesses, saloons, homes, churches, and a reputation for violence that contemporary newspapers eagerly promoted. Like many mining towns, however, its population depended heavily on the profitability of extraction. As mining activity weakened, residents and businesses gradually moved elsewhere. Fire accelerated the contraction. A major blaze in 1892 destroyed part of the town, while another destructive fire in 1932 eliminated much of what remained of the business district. Mining continued intermittently afterward, but Bodie never returned to its boom-era scale. By the mid-twentieth century, only a tiny population remained. California eventually acquired the site, and Bodie became a State Historic Park maintained in what officials describe as a state of “arrested decay.” Buildings are stabilized rather than restored into a recreated functioning town.

#15: Garnet, Montana – A Mining Town That Couldn’t Survive the End of Its Gold Rush

Garnet developed in the Montana mountains because miners believed the surrounding landscape could keep producing valuable gold. During the 1890s, the settlement grew into a busy community serving miners and their families, complete with hotels, stores, saloons, cabins, and other businesses required by an isolated mining population. Unlike some rough temporary camps, Garnet contained families and enough infrastructure to resemble a community with expectations of permanence. The problem was that those expectations depended on mining economics. As the easily accessible gold diminished and operations became less profitable, employment declined and residents began leaving for opportunities elsewhere. A destructive fire in 1912 damaged part of the commercial district and made recovery still more difficult. Brief revivals occurred when higher gold prices renewed interest during the Great Depression, but they were not enough to restore Garnet permanently. By the middle of the twentieth century, very few people remained. Its isolation then produced an unexpected advantage: redevelopment and large-scale scavenging did not erase every building.

#16: Drawbridge, California – Environmental Change Helped Destroy a Town Built in a Marsh

Drawbridge occupied a location that sounds improbable for a community from the beginning: an island-like patch of land amid the wetlands at the southern end of San Francisco Bay. The settlement grew around railroad drawbridges built across waterways in the late nineteenth century, initially serving railroad employees before becoming a destination for hunters and anglers attracted by the surrounding marshes. Cabins, restaurants, gun clubs, and other facilities appeared as visitors traveled there by train. For a period, Drawbridge became a surprisingly lively recreational settlement despite having no conventional road connection. Its environment, however, was changing. Urban development around the South Bay, sewage and industrial pollution, hunting pressure, and alterations to wetlands damaged the wildlife and water quality that had made the location attractive. At the same time, groundwater pumping contributed to land subsidence, worsening flooding problems. As hunting and fishing declined and buildings became increasingly difficult to maintain, residents gradually departed. Drawbridge’s final longtime resident left during the twentieth century, and the abandoned structures deteriorated within what later became protected wildlife habitat. Public access is now restricted.

#17: Eagle Mountain, California – A Company Town That Lost the Company

Eagle Mountain was created for one dominant purpose, which meant the community faced an existential problem when that purpose disappeared. Industrialist Henry J. Kaiser established the California desert town after World War II to support an enormous iron-mining operation. Ore extracted from the nearby Eagle Mountain Mine supplied Kaiser’s steel production, while the company town provided workers and their families with homes, schools, stores, recreational facilities, and other services. At its height, thousands of people lived in a settlement that had effectively been built from scratch because the mine required a permanent workforce in an isolated location. Changing steel economics eventually undermined the operation. The mine ceased production in the early 1980s, eliminating the employment base that justified maintaining the town. Businesses closed, families left, and Eagle Mountain rapidly emptied. Some facilities briefly found other uses, including a privately operated prison, but none restored the community that had existed during the mining years. For decades, abandoned streets and structures became a striking desert ghost-town landscape, although ownership changes and demolition have altered what survives.

#18: Dogtown, Massachusetts – Residents Gradually Chose Easier Places to Live

Dogtown did not disappear because of one spectacular catastrophe. Its residents gradually concluded that other places simply made more sense. The settlement developed in the interior of Cape Ann, Massachusetts, beginning in the colonial period, when its inland position offered some protection from coastal attack and supported small farms and households. Over time, however, the strategic advantages of living away from the shoreline became less important. Gloucester’s growing maritime economy offered better commercial opportunities near the coast, while Dogtown’s rocky soil made agriculture difficult. Families moved toward more prosperous coastal communities, leaving houses behind as the inland settlement declined during the eighteenth and early nineteenth centuries. By the 1800s, Dogtown had acquired a reputation for poverty and social marginalization, and stories about widows, alleged witches, wandering dogs, and eccentric residents accumulated around the abandoned landscape. Many of those tales were embellished through later folklore and should not be accepted uncritically as literal descriptions of the settlement. Forest eventually reclaimed much of the former village, leaving cellar holes, stone walls, old roads, and other traces among the trees.

#19: Portlock, Alaska – Economic Isolation, Not the Bigfoot Story, Helps Explain Its Abandonment

Portlock has acquired one of the sensational ghost-town stories in Alaska: residents supposedly fled because a murderous Bigfoot-like creature called the Nantinaq terrorized the community. It is an irresistible horror story, but it should not be mistaken for a well-documented explanation of why Portlock emptied. Located on the Kenai Peninsula along Port Chatham, the settlement developed around fishing, canning, mining prospects, and other resource-based activities during the early twentieth century. Its remote position meant that employment, transportation, and access to supplies were crucial to maintaining a permanent population. Portlock had a post office from 1921 until 1950, and by the middle of the century residents were increasingly relocating to communities offering better economic opportunities and connections, including nearby Nanwalek. Later accounts transformed that ordinary but difficult decline into something much stranger, circulating stories of mysterious deaths, mutilated animals, enormous footprints, and a creature stalking residents through the forest. Evidence tying those stories directly to the community’s abandonment is weak, and many dramatic details appear in accounts recorded or popularized much later. That contrast actually makes Portlock more useful for this article.

#20: Sego, Utah – A Coal Town Undone by Water, Railroads and a Difficult Market

Sego demonstrates how many separate systems have to cooperate to keep an isolated company town alive. The eastern Utah settlement developed after coal was discovered in the area in the early twentieth century, leading to mining operations and construction of a railroad spur connecting the remote canyon with the broader transportation network. Workers and families established a community containing houses, a company store, a school, and other facilities expected in a mining settlement. Yet Sego faced a basic problem unusual for a town built around underground resources: reliable water was difficult to secure. The local water supply proved inconsistent and sometimes inadequate, making everyday life and industrial operations more complicated. The coal business presented additional difficulties. Transportation costs, fluctuating demand, labor expenses, and the economics of moving coal from the isolated mine repeatedly challenged profitability. The railroad eventually stopped regular service, and mining operations declined until the community could no longer sustain itself. By the mid-twentieth century, Sego had largely emptied. Ruins of stone buildings, foundations, and mining infrastructure remain in Sego Canyon today.