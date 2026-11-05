19 Pulitzer Photos That Changed How We See History

One image, one click. That’s all it takes to stop a nation’s collective heart. The Pulitzer Prize-winning pictures on newspapers’ front pages did precisely that. Covering war, elections, and even small street battles, they showed the world as it was and changed how the people perceived the world. Some pictures were historic, some controversial, some stuck in people’s minds after the story ended. See the pictures that seized the nation by the throat and refused to let go. Read on.

#1: Tokyo Stabbing (1961)

In October 1960, Japanese photographer Yasushi Nagao captured a terrifying split second of violence during a televised political debate. His camera clicked right as a young ultranationalist named Otoya Yamaguchi attacked politician Inejiro Asanuma with a traditional sword. Nagao secured the 1961 Pulitzer Prize for Photography and the World Press Photo of the Year for this shocking photograph. It traveled across the globe almost instantly, exposing the severe intensity of Japan’s internal political divisions to a stunned international audience.

#2: Serious Steps (1962)

Two heads of state took a heavy walk together at Camp David on April 22, 1961. Associated Press photographer Paul Vathis captured President John F. Kennedy and former President Dwight D. Eisenhower from behind, their heads bowed in deep conversation. The men were discussing the immediate aftermath of the failed Bay of Pigs invasion in Cuba. Vathis won the 1962 Pulitzer Prize for this photograph. The striking image captured the lonely weight of American foreign policy pressing down on the presidency’s shoulders.

#3: The Priest and the Dying Soldier (1963)

Bullets were flying through the streets of Caracas when Venezuelan photographer Héctor Rondón Lovera snapped his famous 1962 photograph, The Priest and the Dying Soldier. During a violent insurrection known as the El Porteñazo uprising, priest Luis Padilla stepped directly into sniper fire to hold and comfort a wounded soldier. Lovera took home the 1963 Pulitzer Prize and the World Press Photo of the Year for capturing this scene.

#4: Lee Oswald’s Shooting (1964)

Millions of Americans were already glued to their TV on November 24, 1963, when nightclub owner Jack Ruby lunged forward. Dallas Times Herald photographer Robert H. Jackson hit his shutter just as Ruby shot Lee Harvey Oswald at point-blank range in a Dallas police facility basement. This extraordinary timing earned Jackson the 1964 Pulitzer Prize for Photography. His picture became one of the most recognizable and disturbing images associated with the Kennedy assassination.

#5: Vietnam War Combat Photography (1965)

Associated Press photographer Horst Faas turned Vietnam into the first true TV war. His unflinching combat photography earned him the 1965 Pulitzer Prize. Faas focused his lens on the real human cost of the conflict, capturing frightened civilians caught in the crossfire and exhausted soldiers fighting in terrible conditions. His work stripped away the war’s sanitized official reports and brought the messy reality directly into American living rooms.

#6: Vietnam War Combat Photography (1966)

Families simply trying to survive the crossfire became the tragic focus for United Press International photographer Kyoichi Sawada. His 1965 photographs of the Vietnam War won him the 1966 Pulitzer Prize. One of his most striking pictures shows a terrified Vietnamese family desperately fleeing across a river while American forces operate in the background. The photograph illustrated the total vulnerability of regular people trapped in a war zone.

#7: James Meredith After Being Shot (1967)

A quiet highway in Mississippi became a crime scene on June 6, 1966. Associated Press photographer Jack R. Thornell photographed civil rights activist James Meredith lying wounded in the dirt shortly after a hidden gunman shot him. Meredith had organized his March Against Fear to encourage Black Americans to register to vote. Thornell won the 1967 Pulitzer Prize for Photography for this image. The picture served as a powerful visual record of the extreme physical risks citizens faced simply fighting for basic racial equality.

#8: Saigon Execution (1969)

AP photographer Eddie Adams severely jolted the American public with his camera in February 1968. He captured South Vietnamese police chief Nguyễn Ngọc Loan executing a suspected Viet Cong officer, Nguyễn Văn Lém, right on a busy Saigon street. Adams won the 1969 Pulitzer Prize for the stark, violent photograph. It soon became one of the Vietnam War’s defining photos and is considered one of history’s most influential images.

#9: Campus Guns (1970)

College protests took a dark and militarized turn at Cornell University in 1969. Associated Press photographer Steve Starr captured the armed National Guardsmen responding to student unrest at Cornell’s campus. Starr took home the 1970 Pulitzer Prize for this photograph. The image perfectly reflected an era fueled by fierce opposition to the Vietnam War and intense debates about civil rights.

#10: Migration to Misery (1970)

Photographer Dallas Kinney of the Palm Beach Post secured the 1970 Pulitzer Prize for Feature Photography with a sobering portfolio focused entirely on Florida migrant farmworkers. His photographs stripped away the sunny state advertisements to reveal the difficult living and working conditions these laborers endured daily. The project showed Americans the harsh reality of the people whose backbreaking work kept the agricultural economy running.

#11: Kent State Shooting (1971)

The deep divisions over the Vietnam War finally reached a fatal boiling point in Ohio on May 4, 1970. Valley Daily News photographer John Filo snapped a heartbreaking picture of Mary Ann Vecchio screaming as she knelt over the body of Jeffrey Miller. An Ohio National Guardsman had just fatally shot the unarmed student during a campus demonstration at Kent State University. Filo earned the 1971 Pulitzer Prize for the photograph.

#12: Vietnam War Photographs (1972)

As foreign involvement in South Vietnam slowly declined in 1971, the camera kept rolling on the ground. United Press International photographer David Hume Kennerly won the 1972 Pulitzer Prize for his dramatic, up-close photographs of the fading conflict. He focused heavily on the daily experiences of regular soldiers and the extreme dangers they still faced while the United States gradually withdrew its troops.

#13: Burst of Joy (1974)

Relief and heavy emotion poured off the tarmac at Travis Air Force Base in California in 1973. Associated Press photographer Slava Veder won the 1974 Pulitzer Prize for snapping a picture of Lieutenant Colonel Robert L. Stirm returning from captivity in North Vietnam. The photograph captures his family rushing eagerly toward him with huge smiles. The image became a true symbol of the emotional aftermath of the Vietnam War and the long-awaited homecomings of American prisoners of war.

#14: Photographs in Color and Black and White (1975)

By the 1970s, America was changing faster than a teenager’s mood, and somebody had to keep up. Matthew Lewis had the reflexes. Born in McDonald, Pennsylvania, in 1930, he paid his dues as a Navy hospital corpsman, studied at Howard University, and freelanced for the Baltimore Afro-American before the Washington Post snapped him up in 1965, making him the paper’s first Black staff photographer. He cut his teeth on civil rights marches, JFK’s funeral, and Super Bowls, then sealed the deal in 1975 with the Pulitzer Prize for Feature Photography, the first ever for a Post photographer.

#15: School Busing in Louisville (1976)

September 1975, Louisville is about to find out that change hurts. Federal judge James F. Gordon ordered the city and Jefferson County to merge districts and bus 22,600 students to even the racial mix. All hell broke loose: brick-throwing, fires, and 98% of white suburban parents opposed. Into that storm walked the Courier-Journal and Louisville Times photo staff, catching the riots, the rallies, and the wins, like Michael Coers’ shot of two Greenwood Elementary kids shaking hands on the first day of busing. That comprehensive report on school desegregation took the 1976 Pulitzer for Feature Photography.

#16: A Disabled Veteran and His Child (1977)

Sometimes the heaviest impacts of military service happen far away from any actual combat zone. Robin Hood of the Chattanooga News-Free Press won the 1977 Pulitzer Prize for Feature Photography for focusing on life after the fighting stops. He took a deeply moving photograph of a disabled veteran sitting closely with his child at a local Armed Forces Day parade. The simple image highlighted the personal family relationships and everyday realities that continue after a soldier returns home.

#17: Guerrilla Areas in Rhodesia (1978)

By the late 1970s, Rhodesia was fighting a war as the world happily looked away. J. Ross Baughman made that impossible. The 24-year-old Associated Press photographer embedded with Ian Smith’s security forces in 1977 and came back with three frames that lit a fuse: a captured Black guerrilla, fresh from the third degree, in the hands of white soldiers. Newspapers ran them; critics say they were staged; Baughman swore on the negatives, and the Pulitzer Board settled it in 1978, handing him the Feature Photography Prize.

#18: The Blizzard of 1978 (1979)

The Blizzard of ’78 dumped 27 inches on Boston, whipped winds to hurricane force, and left commuters stranded on Route 128 for days, with the National Guard digging out flooded shore towns. Governor Dukakis slapped a driving ban on the whole state. While everyone else hunkered down, the Boston Herald American photo staff, including Stanley Forman, already a Pulitzer winner for “The Soiling of Old Glory,” waded into the whiteout and came back with the goods: snowbound streets, buried cars, neighbors digging strangers out. The Pulitzer board handed the staff the 1979 Feature Photography Prize.

#19: The Reagan Assassination Attempt (1982)

Gunfire shattered a standard political afternoon outside the Washington Hilton on March 30, 1981. Associated Press photographer Ron Edmonds kept his finger on the shutter right as John Hinckley Jr. opened fire and wounded President Ronald Reagan. Edmonds captured the absolute confusion, panic, and urgency of the Secret Service agents fighting to protect the commander in chief. He won the 1982 Pulitzer Prize for Spot News Photography for these incredible pictures.