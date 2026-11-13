Conshohocken’s finance scene is busy right now, with a mix of corporate and wealth‑management roles hiring. If you’ve got accounting or investment experience, there are a few strong options worth a look.

Employer: Robert Half (recruiting for a client)

Robert Half (recruiting for a client) Location: Conshohocken, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Handle journal entries, reconciliations, fixed assets, and help with monthly, quarterly, and year‑end close. This is a good fit if you have 5+ years of accounting experience and want to work closely with operations and support audits and process improvements.

Employer: Oliver James (recruiting for a growing insurance organization)

(recruiting for a growing insurance organization) Location: Conshohocken, PA (in‑office 4–5 days/week )

(in‑office ) Type: Full-time

Salary: $70K – $80K

Support core accounting operations for an expanding insurance company: journal entries, bank and GL reconciliations, close work, and regulatory reporting. Great for someone with 1–2 years of accounting experience, strong Excel skills, and interest in growth, process improvement, and CPA progress.

Employer: Baldwin Management

Location: Conshohocken, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work directly with advisors serving high‑net‑worth clients, handling Schwab account servicing, paperwork, client calls/emails, and meeting prep. Ideal if you have 2+ years in financial services, are detail‑oriented, and enjoy being a polished, client‑facing point of contact.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be a stronger match than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.