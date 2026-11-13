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💻 Several IT Openings in Conshohocken, PA for Senior Tech Pros
Conshohocken’s tech scene is busy right now, especially for senior folks who like complex systems and hands-on problem solving.
Below are several Information Technology roles hiring in Conshohocken, PA right now.
Senior Admin - EDI Technical Administration
- Employer: Cencora (AmerisourceBergen Services Corporation)
- Location: Conshohocken, PA (Full-time)
- Category: EDI / Systems Administration
- Salary: Not listed
You’ll own the operations, architecture, and performance of Cencora’s EDI servers that power pharmaceutical order processing. This is a senior, 24x7x365 support role working with tools like Sterling B2B Integrator, IBM Transformation Extender, Axway, and more, partnering with infra teams to keep mission-critical systems stable and fast.
Director of Technical Operations
- Employer: Cencora (AmerisourceBergen Services Corporation)
- Location: Conshohocken, PA (Full-time)
- Category: Technical Operations / Leadership
- Salary: Not listed
Lead the end-to-end operational health of Cencora’s Human Health eCommerce and portal platforms. This role owns incident management, KPIs, and stability across hybrid on-prem + Azure environments, and partners closely with engineering, security, and infra teams to keep customer-facing apps reliable and compliant.
SAP Data Archiving
- Employer: Ascii Group, LLC (consulting for client)
- Location: Conshohocken, PA (Onsite)
- Type: Contract
- Rate: $70/hr on C2C
Contract role focused on SAP data archiving using SARA, handling write/delete/read jobs, retention rules, and performance monitoring. You’ll coordinate with business, Basis, and compliance teams to meet GDPR/SOX and other regulatory needs while keeping the system lean.
If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on tech stack and flexibility.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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