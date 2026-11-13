Conshohocken’s tech scene is busy right now, especially for senior folks who like complex systems and hands-on problem solving.

Below are several Information Technology roles hiring in Conshohocken, PA right now.

Employer: Cencora (AmerisourceBergen Services Corporation)

Cencora (AmerisourceBergen Services Corporation) Location: Conshohocken, PA (Full-time)

(Full-time) Category: EDI / Systems Administration

EDI / Systems Administration Salary: Not listed

You’ll own the operations, architecture, and performance of Cencora’s EDI servers that power pharmaceutical order processing. This is a senior, 24x7x365 support role working with tools like Sterling B2B Integrator, IBM Transformation Extender, Axway, and more, partnering with infra teams to keep mission-critical systems stable and fast.

Employer: Cencora (AmerisourceBergen Services Corporation)

Cencora (AmerisourceBergen Services Corporation) Location: Conshohocken, PA (Full-time)

(Full-time) Category: Technical Operations / Leadership

Technical Operations / Leadership Salary: Not listed

Lead the end-to-end operational health of Cencora’s Human Health eCommerce and portal platforms. This role owns incident management, KPIs, and stability across hybrid on-prem + Azure environments, and partners closely with engineering, security, and infra teams to keep customer-facing apps reliable and compliant.

Employer: Ascii Group, LLC (consulting for client)

Ascii Group, LLC (consulting for client) Location: Conshohocken, PA (Onsite)

Type: Contract

Rate: $70/hr on C2C

Contract role focused on SAP data archiving using SARA, handling write/delete/read jobs, retention rules, and performance monitoring. You’ll coordinate with business, Basis, and compliance teams to meet GDPR/SOX and other regulatory needs while keeping the system lean.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on tech stack and flexibility.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.